EU bishops regret conversion of Istanbul Orthodox church into mosque





The Commission of Bishops' Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) has issued a statement expressing disappointment over Turkey's decision to transform the former Byzantine Church of St. Savior in Chora into a mosque. They claim that this action “further dilutes the historical roots of the Christian presence in the country”. They also declared: “Any interreligious dialogue initiative promoted by the Turkish authorities loses its credibility.” The church was officially opened for Islamic worship by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in early May 2024. This followed the conversion of the Hagia Sophia into a mosque four years earlier. Fr. Manuel Barrios Prieto, Secretary General of COMECE, also expressed his disagreement with this decision, stressing that it would complicate religious coexistence. He said in a statement: “This conversion makes it more difficult to maintain harmonious relations between different religious communities. » In July 2020, COMECE also commented on the conversion of Hagia Sophia, calling it a “blow to interreligious dialogue.” The Commission highlighted Turkey's continuing problems with hate speech and threats against national, ethnic and religious minorities. “The transformation of such important Christian sites into mosques exacerbates tensions and undermines efforts towards mutual respect and understanding,” the statement concluded.

