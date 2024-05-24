Developing internal strength is the key to facing external problems:…





New Delhi, May 24: Emphasizing that a country that remains strong within can face external threats with confidence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that today's India does not really care of what is happening in Pakistan. “Controlling terrorism does not only depend on how you manage Pakistan… India must be strong. And that does not just mean having an army, weapons etc. It means all-round development, in all areas. After reaching this level, you are able to handle everything. However, a person would be easily affected if he is internally weak, just like a human body,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an exclusive interview to NDTV. Targeting Congress leaders Mani Shankar Aiyar and Sam Pitroda for their remarks, PM Modi said this could well be part of the party's election strategy. “I don't think we need to pay much attention to this issue. His party doesn't take it seriously either. Although, sometimes I think it's all planned at a much higher level. I don’t think he is doing it according to his own will,” PM Modi said about Aiyar’s comment about respecting Pakistan because it has an atomic bomb. “They are expelled from the party when there is a negative reaction and come back after a while. Just like it happens with their 'guru' in America… it all seems to be a well-planned strategy, aimed at creating such problems , which are making headlines and forcing the opposition to react…they are trying to play these tricks but the voters are not being influenced at all,” PM Modi said. When asked about India's relations with China and Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi made it clear that India wants to develop its relations with the whole world and not just a few selected countries. “India has always believed that it is a 'Vishwa Bandhu' (a friend to the world). We will stay connected with the whole world,” he said.

