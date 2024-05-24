In the Bronx, Donald Trump goes to his hateful happy place





Donald Trump held a campaign rally in modest numbers in the nation's largest city on Thursday. A few thousand people gathered in Crotona Park in the Bronx to cheer on the man who over the years has called New York a crime-ridden hellish place, an unlivable ghost town and a lawless community run by wandering bands of criminals. savage criminals. In the crowd, there were black men and women in Trump gear. Asian American families with young children. People in Trump gear waving Puerto Rican flags. People in Trump gear sitting in wheelchairs. Men in yarmulkes. Men in MAGA gear smoke weed. At least one woman wearing a Lesbians for Trump t-shirt. In 2020, eighty-three percent of Bronx voters voted for Joe Biden. That still means that more than sixty-seven thousand people in the neighborhood voted for Trump. Like it or not, this is a rally, Trump said, apparently a little embarrassed by the unremarkable size of the crowd.

The gathering was a deliberate distraction. At the other end of the 5-train line, at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, Trump still faces charges of falsifying business records related to checks he wrote to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, allegedly in repayment of hush money Cohen paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election. Tuesday was the last day of testimony in the case, and the jury is expected to begin deliberations after the Memorial Day weekend. Meanwhile, Trump showed a smile. Would anyone like to hear The Snake? he asked Thursday night, referencing a fable he often recites alongside his anti-immigrant rhetoric, in which an old woman takes in a frozen snake, nurses it back to health, then is bitten and killed by it. The Crotona Park crowd roared, a diverse New York crowd cheering xenophobia. We're going to do it now, for the great people of the Bronx, Trump said.

He barely mentioned the trial that has consumed much of his days over the past six weeks. At one point, he brought up Rubn Daz, Sr., a conservative Democrat who previously served in the state Senate and city council. In office, Daz fought against same-sex marriage and abortion rights, and supported driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants. On Thursday, he apologized to Trump on behalf of all Hispanics for Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw Trump's secret trial and was born in Bogotá, Colombia. It is used to destroy you, Daz told Trump. Then Daz, who once denounced the city council as being controlled by the gay community, supported Trump. This democrat! This black Puerto Rican with frizzy hair! And broken English! Please accept my endorsement! Daz said. Trump made a little O in surprise with his mouth and grabbed Daz's hand. It's a winner, Trump told the crowd, who began chanting America! UNITED STATES.! UNITED STATES!

For the rest, Trump stayed away from current events to play the hits. He told the crowd about the time he was called to rebuild the Wollman Ice Rink in Central Park, detailing in detail the materials used for the job. The first thing I did was call the Montreal Canadiens hockey team, he said. They told me you don't want to use copper tubing or gas. He also told the story of William Levitt, the real estate developer and namesake of Levittown, New York. When Trump got to the end of the story and mentioned that Levitt had died penniless, a young man standing near me shook his head and muttered, “What? Damn it. At the lectern, Trump promised the crowd that their lives and everything around them would be better if he were president, and added some local issues, promising to fix the city's subways and lower the cost of housing. Lock her up! Lock her up! people were shouting. One of the biggest cheers came when Trump vowed that, if he returned to the White House, he would immediately launch the largest criminal deportation operation.

Could Trump officially be a criminal by then? On Tuesday, his lawyers ended their defense, after calling only two witnesses. One of them was a lawyer named Robert Costello, an old friend of Rudy Giulianis who in 2018, prosecutors say, tried to keep Cohen in the Trump camp as Cohen debated whether to plead guilty to crimes federal tax and electoral matters. In front of the jury, Costello argued with the judge, a brazen display of disregard for the rule of law that took place just feet from the former president. If you try to look down on me one more time, I'll take you off the stand, Merchan told Costello, after leaving the courtroom. It was unclear what effect Trump's lawyers thought Costello would have on the jury members, other than perhaps just freaking them out. In 2018, while dealing with Cohen, he sent the president's soon-to-be ex-lawyer an email saying, “Sleep well tonight, you have friends in high places.”

One of the many accommodations Merchan has made for Trump during the trial is to provide a makeshift press area outside the courtroom. Every day since the trial began in April, a group of photographers, videographers and journalists have gathered in a small barricaded enclosure outside Courtroom No. 1530. Trump has the opportunity to speak to these journalists when he complains. Sometimes he just gave a thumbs up. Once or twice a day he stops to growl louder. I'm gagged, Trump said Tuesday. I don't have the right to say what I really want to say. (That day, he had officially ruled out testifying on his own behalf, which he had previously said he intended to do.) Before the trial began, Merchan issued a gag order barring Trump from speaking publicly witnesses or jurors, and Trump has since tested the limits of this order. Merchan found Trump in contempt and ordered him to pay ten thousand dollars in fines for statements violating the gag order, a pittance for Trump and one that his campaign quickly used as fundraising bait. A Democratic judge just found me in contempt of court! ” read an email seeking donations from supporters in April. They think they can BLEED ME DRY and MAKE ME SHUT UP, but I will NEVER stop fighting for YOU.

Earlier this year, after Trump was found guilty of defamation and sexual abuse in a civil lawsuit filed against him by journalist E. Jean Carroll, he began taking action in court. I would love that, he told a judge who threatened to remove him from proceedings. On Tuesday, in the courtroom hallway, he looked for another former witness. The judge hates Donald Trump, he said of Merchan. Take a look. Take a look at him. Take a look at where it came from. In the spring of 2016, Trump stoked weeks of controversy when he said the Mexican heritage of a federal judge charged with presiding over civil lawsuits alleging that Trump University committed fraud represented an unmitigated conflict. (The case was settled in 2018.) At the time, many people didn't really believe that Trump could be elected president. Today, his re-election being entirely plausible, we barely blink an eye when he one day denounces the South American origins of a judge in Manhattan, and grabs the hand of a black Puerto Rican with frizzy hair in the Bronx two days later.

At Thursday night's rally, Trump tried to act as if everything was normal. Some in the crowd had never heard of the lawsuit against their hero, and others had heard on the news or online that the district attorney's case was falling apart. None of the participants were present in the courtroom on the days the jury saw the reimbursement checks that Trump had signed, in Sharpie, for Cohen. In the Bronx, the ex-president delivered his bombastic, hateful and meandering speech. In Manhattan, he may soon become a convicted felon.

