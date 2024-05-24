[ANALYSIS] What is President Erdoan’s roadmap?

Fatih Yourtsever*

For the first time in its political life, the Justice and Development Party (AKP), led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, came second in the local elections on March 31. Due to the economic crisis that Turkey is going through, the “middle class”, the backbone of society, is struggling to afford basic food for the first time in the history of the Turkish Republic. Around 70 percent of the young population wants to go abroad because they do not see a future in Turkey. The lack of integration of irregular migrants from Syria and Afghanistan, who have obtained temporary asylum status in Turkey, and the perception of part of the Turkish public opinion that irregular migrants are at the origin of the economic crisis, suggest that the issue of irregular migrants could potentially escalate into a national security crisis if not managed effectively.

While these developments are happening in Türkiye, the world is not moving in a very good direction. The war between Russia and Ukraine could turn into a major conflict involving the Baltic states. As a member of NATO, Turkey could find itself at war at any time. On October 7, 2023, after the Hamas attacks, Israel launched a military operation against Gaza that resulted in the deaths of more than 30,000 people, mostly women and children, and caused a global outcry against Israel. The future of Gaza's 2.5 million residents is uncertain as they face famine. It is very likely that Turkey will welcome some of these refugees. For Erdoan, who wants to position himself as the leader of the Islamic world, welcoming Palestinian refugees to Turkey could be an important opportunity to repair his damaged reputation within the Arab community due to Turkey's trade relations with Israel, which have deteriorated. continued after the attacks of October 7. . So, what kind of plan does Erdoan have in mind, and what kind of preparations is he making in advance to implement it when the domestic and foreign contexts are so troubled and beset by major problems?

Erdoan drawing his power from popular support, he considers the fact that part of the population takes to the streets and organizes demonstrations to protest against the government as the greatest threat to his power. For this reason, the Erdoan government's top priority is to silence opposition voices that could impact large masses of people and prevent their ideas from reaching the public. In order to achieve this goal, the AKP plans to include the “Foreign Agents Law” regulation on the parliamentary agenda as part of the 9th legislative package.

The bill proposes the imprisonment of journalists and researchers working for foreign “interests”, following similar measures in Russia and Georgia that rights groups have called repressive. The proposed amendment to Turkey's penal code provides for prison sentences of three to seven years for those found guilty. It applies to “any person who carries out or orders research on [Turkish] citizens and institutions with the aim of acting against the security or political interests, internal or external of the State, on the orders or in the strategic interests of a foreign organization or State. If Parliament approves the regulation and it becomes law, it will completely silence opposing ideas in Türkiye. Dissenting voices will be completely silenced. In this way, the written and visual media controlled by the Erdoan government will only report what it wants the public to know. In other words, by employing perception management techniques in the news, the public agenda will be filled with fictitious agendas that hide real problems.

Another important problem Erdoan faces is the economic crisis in Türkiye. In the short term, Turkey has no way out of the crisis. Growing geopolitical risk factors around Turkey, especially in Europe, are forcing EU countries to adopt protectionist economic policies. Turkey is therefore struggling to find the financial resources it needs in the short term. According to Erdoan's road map and future scenario, the war between Russia and Ukraine will spread to the European continent. When war conditions begin to prevail, the priority of the Turkish people will be the defense of the country and their own security. Erdoan believes that if he can control the economic crisis within certain limits by then, he will be able to govern the country more easily under war conditions. The content of the regulation on mobilization and the state of war published by the presidency on May 21 provides concrete clues about Erdoan's plan. According to the regulations, the president of the republic can declare mobilization in the event of a strong and active rebellion or uprising against the homeland or the republic, or in the event of behavior endangering the indivisibility of the country and the nation. Mobilization, as defined in the decree, means the use and, if necessary, seizure of all powers and resources by the state to counter a threat to the country. For example, the Erdoan government could decide that geopolitical developments in Turkey's neighborhood could harm the country's survival, that it is therefore vital for the country to emerge from the economic crisis it finds itself in and that the State could therefore decide to confiscate some of the people's property in order to generate financial resources for the State. The regulation gives this right to the Erdoan government.

As a result, Erdoan is trying to compensate for the loss of power suffered during the local elections on March 31 by implementing mechanisms that will allow him to keep the people under control. Unfortunately, with these regulations, Turkey is moving towards an oligarchic and authoritarian regime.

* Fatih Yurtsever is a former naval officer of the Turkish Armed Forces. He uses a pseudonym for security reasons.