“Ron, I love that you're back: Trump and DeSantis put an often personal primary fight behind them





DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are signaling to donors that they are putting their rivalry behind them after a contentious and often personal primary fight.

DeSantis summoned his allies this week to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to urge them to raise money to support Trump, arguing over a seafood and steak dinner that they must work together to stop the Democratic president Joe Biden to win a second term. The governor and about 30 people then spent Thursday morning in a hotel conference room raising money for an outside group supporting the former president's 2024 White House campaign.

Trump called the rally to thank the group's members for their work, according to four people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to publicly discuss the private session and spoke on condition of anonymity.

In what three people present described as a warm and gracious call to the group that was heard over loudspeaker, Trump praised DeSantis and his efforts, saying Ron, I love that you're back.

A reconciliation helps them both. Trump is trying to catch up on fundraising against Biden while DeSantis hopes to preserve a possible future White House bid for which Trump supporters could be key.

What you need to know about the 2024 elections

DeSantis and his major donors raised more than $3 million Thursday for the super political action committee Right for America, backed by big Republican donors such as Ike and Laurie Perlmutter, who agreed to match at least part of DeSantis teams' fundraising rather than funneling money directly to Trump's campaign.

The arrangement, reached after discussions between the Trump and DeSantis camps, is intended to address concerns among DeSantis supporters that their money will be used to pay the former president's legal fees, according to people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss private discussions. Trump notably blessed the structure when he convened the groups' meeting on Thursday.

That's where I want you to focus, Trump said during a roughly 15-minute call, according to a senior policy adviser to DeSantis who was not authorized to publicly discuss the private meeting and spoke expressed on condition of anonymity.

DeSanti's decision to pour money into the PAC instead of donating directly to Trump's campaign has raised eyebrows among some Trump campaign officials, according to a person familiar with the former president's campaign thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the arrangement.

Right for America competes for donors with MAGA Inc., the main super PAC supporting Trump. These groups are prohibited from directly coordinating with a presidential campaign, which has hamstrung DeSantis during his presidential campaign due to conflicts between his campaign and his support for Never Back Down, the largest super PAC supporting DeSantis' candidacy .

Other supporters of both men support this arrangement. Right for America is led by Sergio Gor, a longtime Trump ally and close to the former president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. The two run Winning Team Publishing, which has published two of the former president's books.

We are thrilled with the support we are receiving from Governor DeSantis, Gor said in a statement. We look forward to securing the election of President Donald Trump in November.

Some DeSantis donors were reluctant to give to Trump because they feared their money would help pay for Trump's lawyers in his criminal cases instead of being used directly to focus on defeating Biden.

A number of high-profile Florida donors who gave to DeSantis are still hesitant to contribute to efforts to support Trump, said Al Hoffman, a Palm Beach County Republican donor and former finance chairman of the Republican National Committee.

I know there are conservative, major Republican donors who are very reluctant to support Trump, said Hoffman, who was also chairman of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush's 2002 re-election campaign.

DeSantis supported Trump when he withdrew from the race and promised during a face-to-face meeting with the former president in April to work for his campaign. The 45-year-old governor, who won two terms and pushed a longtime swing state increasingly to the right, could run for the White House again and would need the support of Trump voters in a future primary Republican.

DeSantis called his allies to Fort Lauderdale this week to raise money for Trump, telling them Wednesday night they must work to prevent a second Biden term.

The meeting marked the kickoff of what is expected to be a coast-to-coast fundraising effort by DeSantis allies, with upcoming events likely in Texas, California, State from Washington and perhaps New York.

Trump and DeSantis also discussed the governor's role at the Republican National Convention. DeSantis aides said it was a suggestion from Trump and was not dependent on any fundraising efforts by DeSantis.

Donors who discussed Thursday's event were struck by the collegiality between Trump and DeSantis on the call. A person who spoke on condition of anonymity about the closed-door gathering called the conversation very amiable and noted that Trump and DeSantis were talking about golf, a favorite pastime of Trump's.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

