Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns for Kangana Ranaut in Mandi; actress greets him with a rose – See photos







During a rally in Himachal Pradesh constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 , a BJP leader and candidate shared the stage with PM Modi. In a remarkable gesture, the actor-politician greeted the Prime Minister and presented him with a red rose in one of the photographs taken at the event.

Check out the photos here:



Accompanying the pictures, Kangana, wearing a Himachali cap with her peach and cream saree, captioned, “Pradhanmantri ji Mandi mein aapka swagat hai” (Prime Minister, we welcome you to Mandi). On May 24, PM Modi visited Mandi and addressed a rally alongside BJP leader and actor Kangana Ranaut. The event took place before Elections in Himachal Pradesh scheduled for June 1st.During a rally in Himachal Pradesh constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 , a BJP leader and candidate shared the stage with PM Modi. In a remarkable gesture, the actor-politician greeted the Prime Minister and presented him with a red rose in one of the photographs taken at the event.Accompanying the pictures, Kangana, wearing a Himachali cap with her peach and cream saree, captioned, “Pradhanmantri ji Mandi mein aapka swagat hai” (Prime Minister, we welcome you to Mandi). Kangana's photos showed a large turnout of local people at the event. One fan commented on the post saying: “So wonderful.” Another fan of Kangana expressed, “The charm of a mountain lioness…”

Before the Prime Minister Narendra Modi During the Mandi visit, Kangana addressed a public gathering, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. She also praised his efforts towards the development of the nation. Kangana Ranaut files nomination from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency Kangana expressed gratitude for being chosen by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Modi to serve the people of Mandi, despite being excluded and ridiculed by Bollywood. She emphasized her pride in being a ' Pahadi Beti ' selected for this role, highlighting the honor it brings. Kangana expressed her respect to Prime Minister Modi on behalf of all women and citizens of Himachal Pradesh. She stressed that the time had come to start working under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, likening praising him as showing a candle to the sun itself. Kangana lauded Prime Minister Modi's significant achievements in technical and modern development initiatives. She expressed her commitment to contribute to the development of Mandi as a member of her team and as a dedicated party activist. In her closing speech, Kangana revealed her aspiration to win the Parliamentary of the Year Award. She cited her earlier achievement of winning four national awards under the BJP and Congress administrations, based on her abilities. Kangana promised that if she emerges victorious in the elections, she will ensure that the people of Mandi receive the Parliamentary of the Year Award in the first year of her term.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/pm-narendra-modi-campaigns-for-kangana-ranaut-in-mandi-actress-greets-him-with-a-rose-see-photos/articleshow/110401125.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos