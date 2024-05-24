Jokowi distributes basic food items in Yogyakarta during PDI-P national working meeting in Jakarta

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo fulfilled his public holiday by distributing basic necessities to residents around the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta on Friday (24/5/2024).

As reported in a press release from the Presidential Secretariat, the distribution activity of basic necessities began around 4:15 p.m. WIB.

President Jokowi first went to the Senisono Gate of the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta to greet the people waiting in line.

Among them are street vendors, cycle rickshaw drivers and people with disabilities.

Ahya Rosidi, a blind person, felt very grateful and happy because she got basic necessities.

“Alhamdulillah, we are very grateful and grateful to him and all the staff who helped us all, blind and disabled,” he said.

Even though he could not see President Jokowi, Ahya could feel the presence of the head of state.

For him, President Jokowi is a very good figure and he can directly feel the impact of President Jokowi's leadership.

“Even though I and we never met in person, face to face, what we felt, for example, because of the road access and the help he gave me, I really felt,” he said.

“I hope that in the future Indonesia can be more advanced, especially for people with disabilities, especially blind people or other people with disabilities who will receive better attention,” Ahya continued.

After the sharing, President Jokowi returned to the Agung Building.

Besides being accompanied by members of the Presidential Security Force and Palace staff, the Head of State was also accompanied by his grandson Jan Ethes Sinarendra while sharing basic necessities.

Meanwhile, throughout this Friday, President Jokowi's agenda will be internal to the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta.

This was confirmed by the acting deputy in charge of Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat, Yusuf Permana.

“(The president has) internal activities at the Yogyakarta palace,” Yusuf said when he was confirmed. Kompas.com.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which currently supervises Jokowi, is organizing the opening of the 5th National Working Meeting (Rakernas) in Ancol, North Jakarta.

It is known that the PDI-P V national working meeting will be held on May 24-26, 2024 in Ancol, Jakarta. However, this time the PDI-P did not invite Jokowi to the national working meeting.

PDI-P DPP Chairman Djarot Saiful Hidayat said his political party did not invite Jokowi because it saw the president's busy schedule.



