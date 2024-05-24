Trump's fragile foundation leads: disengaged voters





Polls have given Donald J. Trump an advantage for eight straight months, but there is a big warning sign that suggests his advantage may not be as stable as it seems.

This warning sign: His narrow lead relies on gains from voters who don't pay close attention to politics, who don't follow mainstream news and who don't vote regularly.

To an extent that has not been the case in New York Times and Siena College polls over the past eight years, disengaged voters are determining the overall poll results and the story of the election.

President Biden has actually led the last three Times/Siena national polls among those who voted in the 2020 election, although he lags among registered voters overall. And looking at recent years, almost all of Mr. Trump's gains have come from these less engaged voters.

It is important to note that these disengaged, low-turnout voters often come from predominantly Democratic districts. Many continue to identify as Democratic-leaning and still support Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate, but they are nonetheless moving away from Mr. Biden in surprising numbers. In our poll, Mr. Biden wins only three-quarters of Democratic-leaning voters who did not vote in the 2022 midterm elections, even though almost all high-turnout Democratic-leaning voters continue to vote. support him.

Mr. Trump’s strength among low-turnout and less engaged voters helps explain much of what is strange about this election. That illustrates the disconnect between Mr. Trump's lead in the polls and Democrats' victories in low-turnout special elections. And that helps explain Mr. Trump’s gains among young, nonwhite voters, who tend to be among the least engaged. Its strength among young voters, in particular, is found almost entirely among those who did not vote in the midterms.

Although the race has been stable so far, Mr. Trump's reliance on disengaged voters makes it easy to imagine how it could quickly become more volatile. As voters tune in over the next six months, it's possible that disengaged but traditionally Democratic voters will return to their usual partisan leanings. Alternatively, many of these disaffected voters could ultimately stay home, which could help Mr. Biden.

Mr. Biden’s weakness among disengaged voters reframes the challenge facing his campaign. His ability to win back those voters will depend on why those voters defected, but it will also depend on the Biden campaign's ability to reach those voters.

Television ads on major networks may not reach the voters Mr. Biden needs.

How Less Engaged Voters Are Different

It's tempting to believe that less engaged voters are just like highly engaged voters demographically, except they don't pay as much attention. If that were true, Mr. Biden could count on disengaged young, black and Hispanic voters flocking to his side once they tune in to the race.

The Times/Siena data suggests it may not be so simple. Less engaged Democratic-leaning voters have distinct political views and get their political information from different sources. Even if the Biden campaign manages to reach these voters, it is not certain that they will return to the Democratic fold.

In battleground states, Democratic-leaning swing voters are much less likely to identify as liberal. They are much less likely to say that abortion and democracy are the most important issues, and they are much more likely to cite the economy. They overwhelmingly say the economy is bad or just fair, even if they remain loyal to Mr. Biden, while a majority of heavily Democratic voters say the economy is good or excellent.

An important factor could be media consumption. Even though Mr. Biden enjoys almost all of his support among voters who consume traditional national media, newspapers, television networks and others, the disengaged are much more likely to say they get their news from the media social.

With these distinct views, it may not be so easy for Mr. Biden to win back these voters, even if their demographics and traditional partisan allegiances still suggest paths for the Biden campaign to do so.

Why do pollsters have a problem?

The unusual prominence of low-turnout voters also creates major challenges for pollsters, who have long known that low-turnout voters are less likely to respond to political surveys. This long-standing trend takes on new meaning this cycle, as a typical political survey would likely underestimate Mr. Trump without taking steps to reach the appropriate share of irregular voters. (We do our best to take this into account in our surveys.)

On the other hand, voters with low turnout are of course less likely to vote. While millions of irregular voters will undoubtedly turn out sometime in November, no one knows exactly how many of them will ultimately show up, let alone which exactly will. That, too, still poses a challenge for pollsters, but the deep divide between regular and irregular Democrats this cycle means the polls could be unusually sensitive to the final makeup of the electorate, with Mr. Biden potentially favored if enough its disengaged defectors stay at home. .

Who will ultimately vote?

If there are two consecutive elections with the same level of turnout, you can assume that it is more or less the same people voting in each election. But surprisingly, that's not how it works.

There is a lot more churn among the electorate than most people realize. Even if turnout remains the same, millions of former voters will stay home and be replaced by millions who stayed home last time.

Historically, approximately 25 percent of presidential voters do not have a validated record of voting in the previous presidential election. This is partly due to newly registered voters, who typically vote in upcoming elections (and who may have already voted in another state). But it's also because about 30 to 40 percent of former registrants who didn't participate in the last elections ultimately show up and vote in the next ones.

There is good reason to expect fewer voters in 2024 than in recent cycles, as the 2020 election was the highest turnout election in a century. But if you think that means there won't be many new voters, you're already wrong: in fact, 10% of those who were registered but didn't vote in 2020 have already voted, in the election midterms of 2022, relatively weak. The usual churn rate is already at work.

Still, Mr. Trump's considerable advantage among nonvoters means that the exact number of new voters could be extremely important, even decisive. And even beyond the proportion of new voters, the exact type of new voters who show up could also be crucial. In recent years, Democrats have benefited from what we have called a hidden turnout advantage, a tendency of Democrats who vote to be more anti-Trump than those who stay home.

With this in mind, Democrats can hope that higher turnout will attract a disproportionate group of irregular anti-Trump voters to the polls. Signs of this phenomenon appeared once again in recent Times/Inquirer/Siena battleground polls, as Democratic-leaning nonvoters who supported Mr. Biden were 20 percentage points more likely to say that they were almost certain or very likely to vote than those who preferred Mr. Atout.

Of course, it's unlikely that disengaged and irregular voters have already made solid plans for November. They have plenty of time to decide or change their minds about who they might vote for and whether or not they will vote.

