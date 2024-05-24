Politics
Reports from Turkish Women's Prisons: Stories of women in Turkish prisons in the 1970s and 1980s
By Gerrit Wustmann
It is said that almost everyone who has something literary or journalistic to say in Turkey will eventually have the opportunity to write a book about the prison. Over the past eight years, the number of prison books has certainly increased significantly again, and many have also been published in German by Can Dndar, Ahmet Altan, Selahattin Demirta, Deniz Ycel and Adil Demirci, to name just a few -one of the most recent publications.
Since the establishment of the Republic of Turkey a century ago, the number of years that the legal system based on the rule of law has functioned even moderately well is not very significant, to say the least that we can say.
After a brief period of reform after the turn of the millennium, Recep Tayyip Erdoan and the AKP oversaw a rapid restructuring that brought the justice system into line and, after the failed coup attempt of summer 2016, even before, the use of torture. They also returned to Turkish prisons, which have in the meantime been significantly expanded to make room for new political prisoners.
There were times when anyone could be arrested at will for expressing anything approaching criticism of the presidential palace.
But for once, these political prisoners are not at the center of Asiye Mjgan Gvenli's new book, which has just been published in German under the title Are we still guilty? Life stories from the women's prison (Are we still the guilty ones? Life stories from the women's prison). These are women who have found themselves behind bars after committing murder, grievous bodily harm, theft or other crimes.
No other way out
The author, born in 1957, studied sociology and worked as a journalist in Türkiye. She has lived in Switzerland since 1997 and writes books in German and Turkish and continues to write articles for Turkish-language online media.
In the 1970s and 1980s, she herself was held in several Turkish prisons as a political prisoner. Unfortunately, the book reveals nothing about the context of his own incarceration.
Instead, the author gives us the collected stories of her fellow inmates from that era: the years surrounding the military coup of 1980. The stories are all anonymized; no full names are used, and even first names are probably not real, which we can assume is for the protection of women.
The 20 women who speak to us through this book all have one thing in common: they are guilty of the crimes for which they are punished, and they do not deny it. However, in his brief foreword, Gvenli puts the word “criminal” in quotation marks and expresses his understanding of these women.
“For family and social reasons, under the pressure of patriarchal rules, because of poverty and violence, these women considered murder or theft as their only way out. Women who killed their husbands had to do so to prevent their husband to murder them, or they killed their husbands because they saw it as the only way to free themselves from these men,” writes Gvenli.
Turkish writer Ahmet Altan, imprisoned
· 04.12.2019
Literature is more powerful than tyranny
Unable to travel to Munich to attend his Geschwister-Scholl Prize award ceremony, writer Ahmet Altan wrote a message against hatred and nationalism from his prison cell in Turkey. Read by his close friend Yasemin Congar, it constituted his acceptance speech.
Few opportunities for women
This, to say the least again, is problematic, especially since it does not apply to all of the stories in this book. Take, for example, the woman who murdered not her husband, but her husband's lover, a woman he had brought back with him from Germany. Or the woman whose motive was vendetta and who explains how this principle is pervasive in her own life and in the lives of others in her rural village.
Gvenli provides numerous reports in which the women's crimes, the desperation of their situation, their lack of recourse in the face of domestic violence, abuse, discrimination and family pressure, are completely understandable. You can understand why they did what they did and why, either with foresight or in the heat of the moment, they became murderers.
One such case is that of a woman called Serap, whose story opens this volume. She becomes absorbed in cutting squares out of the sheets and looking at the sky through the holes (evoking the view of the sky through the windows of the square cells). She married her husband for love, against the wishes of her parents, but still finds herself in a marital hell, where she is degraded to the level of a clean, sexual toy.
His fate is far from the most worrying example that Gvenli presents here. No, the stories are very often grueling tales that reveal how few opportunities women had at that time, even in left-wing and so-called progressive circles.
Their confidence in a fair justice system was close to zero, an attitude based not on prejudice but on experience. Many of them (but not all) were victims who became perpetrators because they simply saw no other way out and we know that these things still happen in Turkey today, femicide and abuse being unfortunately commonplace in daily life.
Violence against women is omnipresent
But none of this changes anything about the fact that murder is murder, a perspective that Gvenli's book at no point adopts. However, then as now, the problem lies in the absence of the rule of law, alongside misogynistic social norms. If women had been able to free themselves from these relationships, without having to fear family or other consequences, and if they could take their abusive husbands to court, many of these offenses would not have occurred.
This is not to say that the existence of authorities operating within the rule of law would completely eliminate this problem. The issue of violence against women is unfortunately also omnipresent in Germany. And in Germany too, we don't like to talk about it. There is still a lack of widespread awareness and support for people to take action against patriarchal conditions.
Gvenli's book is so important because it gives a voice to women who usually don't have one. Although these reports are already around forty years old, they are undoubtedly representative of the plight of many women who still have to experience similar things today and not only in Turkey.
Gerrit Wustmann
Qantara.de 2024
Asiye Mjgan Güvenli: Are we still guilty? Life stories from the women's prisonpublishing house on the Ruffel
|
