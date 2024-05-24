China's AI chatbot trained on President Xi Jinping's political ideology





HONG KONG (AP) China's latest artificial intelligence chatbot is being trained on President Xi Jinping's doctrine, in a stark reminder of the ideological parameters that Chinese AI models should respect. The Chinese Cyberspace Academy announced earlier this week the chatbot trained on Xi Jinping Thought, a doctrine that promotes socialism with Chinese characteristics. The chatbot was trained on seven databases, six of which were primarily related to information technology provided by China's internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China, or CAC. Xi Jinping Thought was the seventh database the chatbot was trained on, according to an article by messaging service WeChat published by CACs magazine on the AI ​​model. The expanded language model formed by Xi is the latest effort by authorities to spread the ideology and ideas of China's leaders. Students were required to take lessons on Xi Jinping Thought in schools, and an app called Study Xi Strong Nation was also rolled out in 2019 to allow users to learn and take quizzes on his ideologies. Xi Jinping Thought, also known as Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, is composed of 14 principles, including ensuring the absolute power of the Chinese Communist Party, strengthening security national and socialist values, as well as improve people's livelihoods and livelihoods. well-being. The chatbot was created primarily to demonstrate development and practical applications in cybersecurity and IT research, according to the China Institute of Cybersecurity Affairs, which launched the AI ​​model for internal use. The AI ​​model would be able to generate report previews on topics such as AI development and productivity, according to CAC Magazine's WeChat article. Users can choose different knowledge base categories for smart questions and answers. The professionalism and authority of the corpus ensures the professionalism of the content generated, the message states. The AI ​​model will also be able to create reports, summarize information and provide Chinese or English translations to users who have access to it. However, it is unclear whether the chatbot trained by Xi will be intended for public use. The unveiling of the chatbot comes as the United States and China are engaged in a race for AI supremacy. Although San Francisco-based OpenAI's ChatGPT generative AI model has been widely recognized as one of the most important developments in the field, China also has ambitions to become the global leader in AI by 2030. China's access to a population of 1.4 billion also allows the country to accumulate reams of data to train facial recognition and autonomous driving systems. Tech companies such as Alibaba and Baidu have already deployed primarily Chinese-language AI models similar to ChatGPT for public and commercial use. However, these AI models tend to be more restricted because they must adhere to China's strict censorship rules. This means that Chinese AI models often fail to answer the politically sensitive questions posed to them.

