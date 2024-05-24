Executives violate ethics, not family







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was not invited to the V PDIP national working meeting held today, Friday (24/5/2024) at the Beach City International Stadium, Ancol, North from Jakarta. When asked about this, Chairman of the PDIP DPP Djarot Syaiful Hidayat said that the PDIP had rules for cadres to always be faithful to the constitution. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT “PDIP is an ideological party where Ms. Megawati Ketum always stands firmly to express the truth, to implement the constitution and the ideology that she trains all her cadres,” said Djarot, quoted by detikcom. “If any of us party members violate the constitution, violate ethics and morals, then they are no longer part of the big PDIP family,” he added. Therefore, Djarot said, the guests were internal parties, friends, intellectuals, academics, civil society, cultural figures, the public, pro-democracy people who were genuinely struggling to maintain an honest, fair democracy. , constitutional and democratic. For information, PDI Perjuangan will open the 5th National Working Meeting (Rakernas) in Jakarta today. The theme of the V PDIP national working meeting was “Satyam Eva Jayate, the truth will win”. The sub-theme mentioned was “The strength of the unity of peoples, the victorious path of truth”. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is in Yogyakarta and has no agenda in Jakarta. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Presidential election is getting closer, Puan says to be patient with Megawati, what's wrong? (fabulous/fabulous)



