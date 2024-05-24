Pakistani Punjab govt approves registration of fresh cases against Imran Khan





Lahore, May 24 (PTI): Pakistan's Punjab government cabinet on Friday approved registration of fresh cases against incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his partymen for inciting hatred against state institutions , especially the Pakistani army.

“Maryam Nawaz's Punjab cabinet has approved legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founding chief Imran Khan and his other party leaders for constructing hate speech against the institutions of the “State,” Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said at a press conference. after the council of ministers on Friday evening.

The minister said that Imran Khan was trying to become Mujeebur Rehman (of Bangladesh). She said those who meet Khan in Adiala Rawalpindi jail also follow him in spreading hatred against institutions.

The Punjab government is likely to fine Khan and his close associates for writing an article in a British newspaper on a journalist's complaint, she said.

The 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has been in jail since August last year over several cases. Khan faces around 200 cases.

Khan wrote earlier this month in The Telegraph that the military establishment, under the direct leadership of General Asim Munir, the chief of army staff, had tried every tactic to decimate his party's presence in political environment of Pakistan, but had failed.

“The oppression, torture and denial of our electoral symbol have been extensively documented, but nothing has worked for the military and the powerless civilian leaders who serve as its puppets. The general elections in Pakistan on February 8, 2024 showed the total failure of their design. no single election symbol in a country where the vast majority of voters are guided by a party symbol, people came out and voted overwhelmingly for the candidates supported by my party, the PTI, although they presented themselves as “independents » with a multitude of various symbols. “Khan further said that this democratic revenge of the people of Pakistan against the agenda of the military establishment was not only a national challenge by the people but also a complete rejection of the official state narrative of May 9, 2023 , when PTI supporters were falsely accused of being PTI supporters as a pretext to suppress attacks on military installations.

“Instead of accepting the mandate of the people, the military establishment went into a tantrum and the electoral results were manipulated to bring the losers to power. The constitutional functioning of state institutions must be restored, l The military establishment has done everything they can against me. All they have to do is assassinate me. I have publicly declared that if anything happens to me or my wife, General Asim Munir will be there. responsible. But I am not afraid because my faith is strong, I would prefer death to slavery,” Khan said. PTI MZ AMS

(This story is published as part of the union's auto-generated thread. No changes were made to the headline or body by ABP Live.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/world/pakistan-s-punjab-government-approves-registration-of-more-cases-against-imran-khan-1690057 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos