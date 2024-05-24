The president did not respond, it was for internal political parties





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Coordinator of the President's Special Staff Ari Dwipayana said President Joko Widodo was unable to respond to the President General's speech. PDI Perjuangan (PDI-P) Megawati Soekarnoputri. According to him, the speech delivered at the opening of the National Working Meeting of the PDI-P V (Rakernas), Saturday (24/5/2024), was addressed to internal political parties. “President Jokowi not able to respond to the speech of the president of the PDI-P, because National working meeting of the PDI-P “This is an internal program (of the political party) and the speech is aimed at the internal circles of the PDI-P,” Ari said in a written statement to reporters Saturday evening. “At the time the speech was delivered, the president was still carrying out internal activities at the presidential palace in Yogyakarta,” he stressed. Also read: PDI-P executives shout Jokowi's name, when Megawati asks the cause of the current state of the Constitutional Court In fact, according to Ari, on Saturday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., President Jokowi was sharing happiness with residents around the palace, including distributing basic necessities, including to street vendors, pedicab drivers and people with disabilities . Ari Dwipayana's explanation was in response to Megawati Soekarnoputri's political speech which addressed the government's intervention in the Constitutional Court (MK) and the weakening of the judiciary. Previously, PDI-P General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri challenged the process of revising the Constitutional Court Law (UU MK) and the Broadcasting Law during her speech at the opening of the working meeting national party of the PDI-P V in Ancol, Jakarta, Friday. . Megawati voiced these criticisms in front of the speaker of the House of Representatives who is also the chairman of the DPP PDI-P and his own daughter, Puan Maharani, who was also present at the opening of the national working meeting of the V PDI- P. Also read: Megawati addresses populist authoritarian leaders, the law justifies power ambitions Megawati first spoke about the process of revising the Constitutional Court Law, which she said was problematic because it was carried out in the middle of a break for DPR members. “Just imagine using a revision of the law on the Constitutional Court, which in my opinion is not the right procedure. Suddenly, during the holidays, I asked myself this question,” Megawati said on Friday afternoon . Megawati admitted that she had questioned the MK review process to the PDI-P faction of the DPR, Utut Adianto. Megawati was also surprised because the revision of the Constitutional Court Law was discussed while Puan was on a working visit abroad. The fifth President of the Republic of Indonesia then mentioned Puan, who often goes abroad when there is a crisis in Parliament. Also read: Megawati's speech at national working meeting seen as a sign that PDI-P will become Prabowo's opposition “I asked him (Utut) what is it? Miss Puan is going, to which I said Mexico, why is it so delicious, huh (Puan),” joked Megawati.

Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/05/24/22314131/pidato-megawati-kritisi-jokowi-istana-presiden-tak-menanggapi-itu-untuk

