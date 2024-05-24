PM Modi's remark on 'election postponed after Rajiv Gandhi's death' sparks online debate, user shares 'proof' India TV





Image Source: INDIA TV/PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a blockbuster interview with Rajat Sharma on Indian TV show Salaam India, raised questions over the postponement of the Lok Sabha elections in the country after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi , sparking an online debate over the fairness of the elections. Commission during the reign of Congress. Prime Minister Modi appeared in the biggest interview of the election season on Thursday (May 23) and answered questions from Rajat Sharmas. Online debate on the ECI Soon after the Prime Minister's remarks on the Election Commission, a person named Akhilesh Mishra posted a series of posts on X and shared paper cuttings from that time showing how the Congress had appealed to the people to vote for the party . EC rules state that if a candidate dies during the elections, the election for that particular seat is canceled and then held at a later date. There is NO rule to postpone the entire election for a single seat. Yet that is exactly what was done when Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in May 1991. The entire election was postponed for three weeks, Mishra posted on X. He cited the paper cutting and said that seven chief ministers of the time had opposed the postponement of elections, but the then chief election commissioner TN Seshan had postponed the elections. As many as seven (7) chief ministers have fiercely opposed this postponement of elections. Many called this a murder of democracy and the Constitution. Yet CEC TN Seshan, a known loyalist of the Congress dynasty, decided to postpone the elections completely arbitrarily, he said. Considering the time used by Congress to seek sympathy votes: Mishra The user said the three-week deadline given by the Election Commission was used by the Congress party to garner sympathy votes as the party was heading towards a complete rout. These three weeks were then used by the Congress party to solicit sympathy votes. Before Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, the Congress was heading towards total rout. The three-week postponement was then used by the Congress party to cancel the processions; using Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in advertisements; performed the last rites Yatras – basically all the tricks to get sympathy votes. And the bottom line: The postponement completely upended the election, he said. The Congress was losing heavily in the seats where elections were held before the assassination. The results would have been even worse than in 1989. In seats where elections were held after a postponement, the congressional victory rate was disproportionately high. And as expected, the Congress managed to win and form a government, even if it remains in the minority. So, those who raise questions about the level playing field in the current EC – such was the character of the EC under the so-called “legendary” Sheshan, he added. Mishra said Seshan was then rewarded heavily by the Congress, which gave him a ticket to fight against BJP heavyweight LK Advani. Later, Seshan was rewarded handsomely by the Congress and he was even nominated as a Congress candidate against LKAdvani. Many other CECs were also “corrupted” by the Congress party. The infamous examples of MS Gill or Navin Chawla are well known! So, the Congress ecosystem that is creating a false narrative of a level playing field against the current EC every day should instead look into its own dark and despicable past, he said. ALSO READ | Don't run my government for a good editorial or a good headline: Top quotes from PM Modi's interview with India TV

