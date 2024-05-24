Why did former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi? | Latest news India





Former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit on Friday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter congratulated his mother and ex-Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. In an interview with a TV channel, Modi, while taking a veiled dig at Arvind Kejriwal, said that he respected Sheila Dikshit a lot. There is a chief minister who criticized Sheila Dikshit. I respect her a lot. She was a Congress leader. During his last days, he was disrespected a lot, he said. Responding to the Prime Minister's remark, Sandeep Dikshit said on social platform My mother and my prime minister were chief ministers for 12 years. years and have often interacted in various forums. Such courtesy is essential in public life. READ ALSO : Sheila Dikshit: the CM who changed Delhi for good Sandeep Dikshit, the son of three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, represented East Delhi in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2014. Former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark on his late mother Sheila Dikshit.

His mother, Sheila Dikshit, was the chief minister of Delhi from 1998 to 2013. In 2013, the Congress lost power as the newly formed Aam Aadmi Party won 28 seats. Dikshit lost the elections to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

However, the Congress supported Kejriwal's government which lasted for 49 days before he resigned.

Delhi will witness polls in all seven seats on Saturday, May 25. The constituencies will be East Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, Chandni Chowk and West Delhi.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are contesting the elections as part of the opposition bloc INDIA. The Congress is contesting from North West Delhi, North East Delhi and Chandni Chowk, while the AAP is contesting from four seats.

In the 2014 and 2019 elections, the BJP had won all seven seats in the national capital. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

