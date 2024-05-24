Donald Trump-RFK Jr. feud comes to a head at Libertarian National Convention





Tensions between former President Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are expected to come to a head at the Libertarian Party convention this weekend in Washington as the two presidential candidates court the party's voters.

Both candidates will speak at the convention, and Kennedy even invited Trump to participate in a debate at the rally.

Trump's surprising decision to appear at the event underscores the potential threat Kennedy could pose as he seeks another term in the White House.

Trump receives support from NRA as he pledges to protect gun rights

What the Trump campaign wants to do is paint the picture that, despite what you think and hear about RFK Jr. and the words that come out of his mouth, he is nothing more than a crackpot. far left, said Ford O'Connell, a Republican. strategist.

Most national polls suggest that Kennedy could have a more detrimental effect on President Biden than Trump in a hypothetical general election scenario. A Fox News national poll released last week showed Trump leading Biden by one point among registered voters in a head-to-head matchup, but when Kennedy and fellow independent candidate Cornel West were included in the poll, the Trump's lead over Biden has widened to 3 points.

However, polls in key battleground states paint a different picture. A New York Times/Siena College survey also released last week showed that a slightly higher share of Trump supporters, 8 percent, preferred Kennedy in a five-way race. Seven percent of Biden supporters said they preferred Kennedy.

When you look at the numbers, you can see that the nationwide impact seems somewhat negligible or tilts in Biden's favor, a national Republican strategist said. But when we get to the battleground states, there really seems to be a shift between them as to who will be hurt the most by the RFK's involvement.

It's not a 30-point difference, the GOP strategist added. In some cases it's a difference of 1 or 2 points. But in Michigan or Arizona, it could be a difference.

Trump took note, attacking Kennedy repeatedly on Truth Social. When asked earlier this month if he would debate Kennedy, the former president said the independent presidential candidate was not a serious candidate.

The pro-Trump super PAC Make America Great Again Inc. sent a series of memos describing Kennedy as liberal on a number of issues and sent emails hitting him over his policy positions and highlighting past remarks, such as in which Kennedy praised former President Obama and called the conservative Tea Party movement a resurgence of the Confederacy.

And just last week, Trump criticized Kennedy at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Dallas, speaking directly to the group's members.

RFK Jr. says very, very bad things and calls you a terrorist group, and I call you the backbone of America, Trump said. That's a big difference, isn't it?

A similar dynamic could play out at the Libertarian Party convention as Trump seeks to galvanize support among party members.

Trump is concerned and envious of Bobby's legitimate support from pro-medical freedom voters, a source close to Kennedy's campaign said.

These voters, the source suggested, are leaving Trump because of his vaccine shilling.

Strategists say Trump's decision to address the Libertarian Party convention could help tip the scales in his favor in a multi-man race.

More Republicans than Democrats now identify as working class

Politics is a game of addition, not subtraction, the Republican strategist said. In a Nebraska-02 Electoral College showdown in God forbid, 150 Libertarians could be the difference between the presidency, so the investment is definitely worth it.

The strategist was referring to the unlikely but possible scenario in which control of the White House could depend on who wins Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, which allocates a portion of its electoral votes by district.

Kennedy, for his part, challenged the former president to debate him, describing him as the most skilled debater in modern American political history.

Instead of lobbing poison bombs from the safety of his bunker, let's listen to President Trump defend his record to me through respectful and sympathetic debate, Kennedy said.

The source close to Kennedy's campaign told The Hill that she did not think the exchanges between Kennedy and Trump were personal.

Trump to hold Bronx rally amid secret money trial

Some Democrats, meanwhile, say the feud highlights the similarities between the two men.

Trump and Kennedy suffer from the same pathological need to always be the center of attention, said Doug Gordon, a Democratic operative. Attacking each other helps both achieve this.

Republicans argue that Trump's attacks on Kennedy are more strategic in nature.

Given his strong positions in the Sun Belt states, I think it makes sense to go after RFK simply because at this point Trump only needs one of the Sun Belt states. Rust Belt, the national Republican strategist said.

Hanna Trudo contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-rfk-jr-feud-comes-to-a-head-at-libertarian-convention/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos