Politics
China has a plan for its housing crisis. Here's why that's not enough.
China has a housing problem. A very big one. It has nearly four million apartments that no one wants to buy, a combined area of unwanted living space roughly equivalent to the Philadelphia area.
Xi Jinping, the country's leader, and his deputies have called on the government to buy them.
The plan, announced last week, is Beijing's boldest step yet to end the housing crisis that threatens one of the world's largest economies. It wasn't enough either.
China has a bigger problem hiding behind all those empty apartments: even more houses that developers have already sold but haven't finished building. A conservative estimate puts this figure at around 10 million apartments.
The scale of China's real estate boom was breathtaking. The extent of its relentless recession, which began nearly four years ago, remains vast and unclear.
China's leaders were already managing a slowdown after three decades of double-digit growth before the housing crisis sparked a slowdown beyond their control. Few experts believe Beijing can transition to more sustainable growth without confronting all those empty apartments and the developers who have gone to excessive lengths to build them. In total, trillions of dollars are owed to builders, painters, real estate agents, small businesses and banks across the country.
After decades of promoting the biggest real estate boom the world has ever seen and allowing it to account for nearly a third of China's economic growth, Beijing suddenly intervened in 2020 to cut off the easy money that fueled expansion, setting off a chain of bankruptcies that shocked a nation of home buyers.
It was the first test of Beijing's resolve to wean China's economy from its decades-long reliance on building and construction to prop up the economy.
The government now faces a new test of resolve. To end the excesses of the past, it has signaled in recent years that no real estate company is too big to fail. But as dozens of major real estate developers went bankrupt, they destroyed any remaining confidence in the real estate market. Since then, the authorities have tried everything to restore the optimism of buyers. Nothing worked.
With few buyers, the developers still standing are also on the verge of default. And they are closely linked to local banks and the financial system that supports the government in every village, town and city. A recent estimate from research firm Rhodium Group puts total domestic real estate sector borrowing, including loans and bonds, at more than $10 trillion, of which only a tiny fraction has been recognized.
Right now, not being able to sell a house seems like a risk, but it's not. More developers are going bankrupt, said Dan Wang, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank. The first major developers to default, like China Evergrande, had problems hiding in plain sight.
Evergrande's initial default in December 2021 sparked fears of a Lehman moment in China, a reference to the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, which triggered a global financial crisis. The fallout, however, was managed carefully and discreetly thanks to political support that allowed Evergrande to complete the construction of many apartments. By the time a judge ordered the company liquidated five months ago, Evergrande had effectively ceased to be a viable business.
But China has tens of thousands of small developers across the country. The only way for authorities to stop the market's freefall, Ms. Wang said, is to bail out some mid-sized developers in cities where the crisis is more acute.
China's top leaders are instead refocusing their attention on the millions of apartments that no one wants to buy, pledging to transform them into social housing with lower rents. They committed $41.5 billion to help fund loans for public companies to begin purchasing unwanted properties totaling eight billion square feet, of which just over four billion square feet are apartments unsold. according to at the National Bureau of Statistics.
When Beijing's response was announced last week, developers' shares initially rebounded. But some critics say this initiative came too late. And most thought it would require a lot more money. Estimates ranged from $280 billion to $560 billion.
Officials in Beijing began softening their approach last year. They ordered banks to provide loans and other financing to dozens of real estate companies they deemed good enough to be placed on a government whitelist.
This support was not enough to prevent the fall in property prices.
Political decision-makers have activated other levers. They made the biggest reduction ever on mortgage rates. They tried pilot programs to get residents to trade in their old apartments and buy new ones. They even offered cheap loans to some cities to test the idea of buying back unsold apartments.
In total, local authorities have tested more than 300 measures to increase sales and support real estate companies, according to Caixin, a Chinese business news media.
Yet the number of unsold homes continued to reach new levels. New housing prices continued to fall. So in late April, Mr. Xi and his 23 top decision-makers began discussing the idea of taking some of these unwanted apartments off the market in a program reminiscent of the Troubled Asset Relief Program , which the American government put in place immediately. of the crash of the American real estate market.
Last week, China's top economic official, Vice Premier He Lifeng, convened an online meeting of officials from across the country and announced the news: It was time to start buying apartments. Soon after, the central bank eased rules on mortgage lending and promised to release billions of dollars to help state-owned companies buy apartments.
This decision underlines the extent to which the government is concerned about the dysfunctions of the real estate market.
Yet almost as soon as state media reported that Mr. He had called on local governments to buy up unsold apartments, economists began asking questions.
Should local governments buy back all unsold apartments? What if, in turn, they couldn't find buyers? And there was a price to pay: Economists estimated that such a program would need to be in the hundreds of billions of dollars, not tens of billions.
More worryingly, for some, the central bank had already quietly launched an apartment buyout program in eight hard-hit cities, committing $14 billion in cheap loans, of which only $280 million had been used. These governments did not seem interested in using loans for the same reason that consumers did not want to buy houses in small towns.
A big difference now, said John Lam, head of China real estate research at UBS, the Swiss bank, is political will. The country's most powerful leaders have said they support a buyout plan. This will put political pressure on those responsible to act.
The local government can acquire the apartments at a loss, Lam said.
Yet in places where populations are declining, which are some of the same cities and towns where developers have expanded more aggressively, there will be little need for public housing projects.
The optimistic view is that Beijing has more planned.
Beijing is on track to end the epic housing crisis, Ting Lu, chief China economist at Japanese bank Nomura, wrote in an email to clients.
The task, he added, is arduous and requires more patience while awaiting more drastic measures.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/24/business/china-property-crisis.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New Jersey was hit by a 2.9 magnitude earthquake near Gladstone again
- China has a plan for its housing crisis. Here's why that's not enough.
- UK unveils £50m fund to strengthen offshore wind supply chain
- Live Nation faces consumer class action lawsuit as well as DOJ lawsuit
- Hoka Memorial Day Sale 2024
- Department of Hawaiian Homelands
- Department of Defense Critical Technology Office Accelerates Software Transition
- Mallorca building disaster: four dead and 16 injured, the hunt continues | BBC News
- PTI sounds alarm over threat to Imrans' life
- Announcement of visa restriction policy aimed at undermining democracy in Georgia and comprehensive review of all cooperation between the United States and Georgia
- How to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?
- Google Search udm=14 trick lets you completely disable AI search