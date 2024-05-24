China has a plan for its housing crisis. Here's why that's not enough.

China has a housing problem. A very big one. It has nearly four million apartments that no one wants to buy, a combined area of ​​unwanted living space roughly equivalent to the Philadelphia area.

Xi Jinping, the country's leader, and his deputies have called on the government to buy them.

The plan, announced last week, is Beijing's boldest step yet to end the housing crisis that threatens one of the world's largest economies. It wasn't enough either.

China has a bigger problem hiding behind all those empty apartments: even more houses that developers have already sold but haven't finished building. A conservative estimate puts this figure at around 10 million apartments.

The scale of China's real estate boom was breathtaking. The extent of its relentless recession, which began nearly four years ago, remains vast and unclear.