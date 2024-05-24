Jokowi is active in Yogyakarta when PDI-P holds national working meeting in Jakarta





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo activities in Yogyakarta when the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) held the opening of its national working meeting (Rakernas) in Ancol on Friday (24/5/2024). According to Acting Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat, Yusuf Permana, the President conducted internal activities at the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta on Friday. “(The president has) internal activities at the Yogyakarta palace,” Yusuf said confirmed by Kompas.com. Also read: Opening the PDI-P national working meeting, Megawati will deliver her first political speech after the 2024 presidential election Meanwhile, the PDI-P will hold its 5th National Working Meeting on May 24-26, 2024 in Ancol, Jakarta. However, the PDI-P did not invite him Jokowi at this national working meeting. Relations between the PDI-P and Jokowi are indeed deteriorating as the 2024 elections approach. Jokowi, who was raised by the PDI-P since becoming mayor of Solo, was called a traitor because he supported his youngest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, in the presidential election bid in alongside Prabowo Subianto. On the other hand, PDI-P carries Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD. Also read: The PDI-P did not invite Jokowi to the national working meeting: he is very busy and remains busy PDI-P DPP Chairman Djarot Saiful Hidayat said his political party deliberately did not invite Jokowi to the national working meeting because he saw the president's busy schedule. The same reason was also the reason why the PDI-P did not invite Vice President Ma'ruf Amin. “What is clear is that the president and vice president were not invited. For what? “Because he is very busy and stays busy,” said Djarot at the PDI-P DPP Office, Jalan Diponegoro, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Thursday (16/5/2024). Djarot did not further specify the meaning of the words “to take care”. Also read: Reasons why the PDI-P did not invite Jokowi to the national working meeting: the guests have a spirit of legal democracy Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo also responded to the issue of his non-invitation to the national working meeting of the party that supervises him. According to the President, it is preferable to request the decision regarding the invitation directly from the inviter or in this case from the PDI-P. “Ask (to) those who (don't invite). Don't (ask) me,” Jokowi said in a press release at Batu Taba Refugee Station, Agam Regency, West Sumatra (Sumbar) , Tuesday (23/5/2024).

Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/05/24/08122631/jokowi-beraktivitas-di-yogyakarta-saat-pdi-p-gelar-rakernas-di-jakarta The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos