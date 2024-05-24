Trump has already sowed doubt about the results of the 2024 elections





Former President Donald J. Trump has publicly and baselessly raised doubts about the fairness of the 2024 election about once a day on average since he announced his candidacy for president, according to a New York Times analysis .

While this tactic is familiar, Mr. Trump raised the specter of rigged elections during the 2016 and 2020 cycles, but his attempts to undermine the 2024 vote also constitute a significant escalation.

A line graph shows the number of times Donald J. Trump questioned the fairness or integrity of the election during the 2016, 2020, and 2024 election cycles. The line for 2024 shows that Trump began to sow doubt months earlier in this election cycle and made hundreds more statements than in previous elections. Three videos in the chart show the first instances where Trump sowed doubt, in 2016, 2019 and 2022.

Mr. Trump first raised questions about the 2016 election in August of that year, about 100 days before the election.

He did so earlier and more frequently before the 2020 election.

But in the 2024 cycle, the lies have been spread since Mr. Trump announced his candidacy, nearly two years before Election Day. They show no signs of slowing down.

Mr. Trump's refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election had historic consequences. Mr. Trump's so-called big lie that the election was stolen from him led to the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol and two of four criminal indictments against Mr. Trump, as well as his second impeachment. .

But Mr. Trump had sowed doubt among his supporters well before Election Day, essentially setting himself up for a no-loss future: either he would win or the election would be rigged.

He never abandoned this conception, which no evidence supports, even well after the end of his presidency. And as he seeks to return to the White House, that same demand has become the backbone of his campaign.

Long before announcing his candidacy, Mr. Trump and his supporters falsely claimed that President Biden was using the Justice Department as a weapon to target him. But it wasn't until March of last year that Mr. Trump settled for a new accusation: that multiple legal challenges to Mr. Trump's business and political activities constituted a new way of cheating to interfere in the 2024 elections. He has presented versions of this accusation more than 350 times.

This is a rigged deal, just like the 2020 election, and we can't let them get away with it, Mr. Trump said on November 18, 2022, three days after announcing his 2024 candidacy. The comments followed Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's appointment of a special counsel to oversee Justice Department criminal investigations related to the events leading up to the Jan. 6 riot and Mr. Trump's decision to keep classified documents at his Florida compound.

Last summer, Mr. Trump had refined his language and made it a core part of his speech: They rigged the 2020 presidential election and were not going to allow them to rig the 2024 presidential election.

The Times documented more than 500 campaign events, social media posts and interviews during the 2024 cycle in which Mr. Trump falsely accused Democrats or others of trying to rig, cheat, steal or otherwise influence the next elections or to have done so in 2020. .

Election interference is Trump's accusation of choice for the 2024 cycle

Mr. Trump has adapted the details of his accusations in each of the three election cycles. But in each case, his speech followed the same contours. He sows doubt about the legitimacy of the election, then begins to capitalize on that doubt by hinting that he won't necessarily accept the results of the election unless, of course, he wins.

This rhetorical strategy is directed, I win; Faces, You Cheated is a favorite of Mr. Trump's that even predates his tenure as a presidential candidate. He called the Emmy Awards a con game after his TV show The Apprentice failed in 2004 and 2005. And before officially becoming a Republican presidential candidate in 2016, he began to suggest the possibility that the primary could unfolds, as he said: rigged and controlled by the boss.

In May of the same year, Mr. Trump clearly explained why he had hidden this argument. You heard me say it was a rigged system, he said, but now I don't say that anymore because I won.

In late summer, as he eyed the November general election, Mr. Trump tested a new line, claiming that the media was rigging the election in favor of Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee. His claims intensified in October after a recording surfaced showing him speaking in vulgar terms about women.

I will fully accept the results of this great and historic presidential election if I win, Mr. Trump said at a rally in 2016, three weeks before Election Day. And although he would ultimately win the Electoral College and the presidency, his failure to secure the popular vote led him to form a Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity to prove that widespread voter fraud was to blame.

In December 2019, with Mr. Trump's re-election campaign well underway, the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives impeached him, saying he had used the levers of government to solicit the Ukraine's election aid in the form of investigations aimed at discrediting Mr. Biden. Mr. Trump then said Democrats were using the impeachment hoax to interfere in the election.

The Covid-19 pandemic gave him a new rallying cry, focused on election integrity: Mail-in ballots were dangerous, full of fraud and were being used to steal and rig elections, he said. declared.

Roughly six weeks before Election Day 2020, Mr. Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. We want to make sure the election is honest, and I'm not sure it can be, Mr. Trump said.

This time, it was six months before Election Day 2024 and after more than a year of pushing the envelope on election interference over criminal charges against him and repeatedly warning that Democrats were cheating, Mr. Trump again placed conditions on his acceptance of the election results. .

If everything is honest, I will gladly accept the results, he said in a May 1 interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. If not, you must fight for the rights of the country.

