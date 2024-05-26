<br />

It has been frankly nauseating to read the tributes to Michael Gove this weekend. From the tone of some of the reactions to his retirement, one would have thought that a legendary statesman had died. “An accomplished politician and dedicated public servant.” “I will be forever grateful for…his courage, his vision, his determination.” “A whole generation of English children owes a lot to Michael Gove.”

The depressing thing is that this shows how little we have learned. Almost everyone agrees that Conservative governance has been a terrible failure. So how can a man who has repeatedly been at the heart of conservative governance deserve such plaudits? It’s not as if Gove is a conservative Frank Field – disagreeing with the party line. He is almost as identifiable with modern conservatism as Ronald is with McDonald's.

If you think the Tory regime has too much in common with Blairism, look no further than Mr Gove. “Tony Blair proves to be an exceptional Prime Minister“, he wrote in 2003. Nearly two decades later, when Blair received his knighthood, Gove was still calling him “exceptional statesman“.

I would hate to know what his view of failure looks like

Many conservatives supported the Iraq War. Gove was unusual in still defending the invasion years later. In 2008 he described Britain's involvement as “a real success of British foreign policy“. I would hate to know what his view of failure looks like.

“Invade the world, invite the world,” is how American commentator Steve Sailer described the perverse nature of neoconservative ambitions. Gove proudly represented this trend in British politics. In 2018, he famous Britain's 'liberal and forward-thinking' attitude to non-EU immigration after Brexit – which quickly exploded.

Gove is often celebrated for his ministerial effectiveness. Certainly, his intelligence and knowledge exceed those of his colleagues. But what did he really do with it? It's understandable that conservatives want to believe in his tenure as education secretary, given how hated he was by the National Union of Teachers. But the evidence behind the value of its greatest enduring achievement, the multi-academy trusts, is questionable at best. Meanwhile, its accountability for Ofsted inspections has encouraged a Exodus of the teaching profession.

It would be malicious to suggest that Gove has done no good. I appreciated his Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Bill, for example, which strengthened sanctions against animal abusers. But he just failed to achieve the big things. For all his supposed effectiveness, he talked about the need for planned reform far more than he implemented it. As Henry Hill wrote last year: “an understandable failure remains a failure“.

Instead, Gove focused a lot of energy on a little prohibitionism. Like Christopher Snowdon with acidity observed this month, “No one is more prone to trivial, impulsive banning than the hyperactive Michael Gove.”

As Secretary of State for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities (an incoherent and confusing name for an incoherent and confusing government), Gove was a champion of devolution – an ideal held by everyone in the within the government seems to believe, even if the advice going bankrupt across the country. His new definition of “extremism”, as I wrote in these pageshas been an absolute mess, and dangerous if used as a guide to who is and is not politically unspeakable.

Politically, Gove has always been a snake. He denied that he had ambitions to become Prime Minister many times before traitor his pro-Leave ally Boris Johnson in announcing his campaign to run against Boris and become Prime Minister. (Gove has done worse than Angela Leadsom.)

Yet he also remained at the heart of British conservatism by being a politician. chameleon. It was incredible to see him show up at the 2023 National Conservatism Conference for a short on-stage interview and say nothing of substance with passionate conviction. “To hear Gove”, I written at the time“This is hearing from a man who could have become a multi-millionaire in the more lucrative used car sector.”

Once again, it would be churlish to behave as if Mr Gove was not a gifted man. It is undeniable, listening to his speech, that he is more thoughtful than most of his peers. He must have considerable charm to have survived so long at the highest levels of politics. But having gifts and abusing them is much worse than just being desperate.