Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modis' dog whistles hurt his campaign

Something that has been said often during this never-ending election campaign is that Narendra Modi's greatest asset is Rahul Gandhi. What is less said is that in this Lok Sabha campaign, the opposite could also be true. When the heir to our imperial dynasty first recounted how he opened a shop of love in a bazaar of hate, I dismissed the phrase as if it had been borrowed from a B-grade Bollywood movie.

But in recent days, as the Prime Minister's dog whistles against Muslims have become louder and more absurd, I have found myself thinking seriously about how I would have voted (I did yesterday) if I had been a Muslim. I didn't need to think too much. I would have voted for any candidate who could defeat the BJP. The Prime Minister has made it clear that he does not need Muslims to vote for him.

The question that puzzles me is why a politician as competent as Modi has not noticed how much this has helped the man he ironically describes as a prince. It deliberately uses the Urdu word Shahzada instead of the Hindi word Rajkumar, making it another dog whistle. He has also said many outrageous and false things, lower than what is expected of a man who is Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy. He described the Congress Party's manifesto as one that the Muslim League would have produced. It's not. He said Hindu wealth would be stolen by a Congress government and distributed among infiltrators who had too many children.

And for no good reason, he has declared in more than one interview that he would dedicate his life to preventing reservations based on religion. These claims are based on so little evidence that it is not just Muslims he has alienated, but also millions of Hindus who do not believe that ethnic and communal tensions will help India.

The strange thing is that by stoking this hysteria, he diverted attention from the real case he could present against Rahul Gandhi. His economic ideas are terrifying. As my friend Sadanand Dhume wrote last week, they would turn India into Venezuela on the Ganges. In a recent speech, Rahul said he was born into the system and knew it well. He reminded us (unnecessary reminder) that he was born and lived most of his life in the Prime Minister's house. This is what taught him that the system is against the poor and those of low castes. He doesn't explain why, if he knew all this, he didn't persuade Grandma, Dad or Mom to change the system.

What he outlined instead were plans for what he will do if he gets the chance to become India's leader. It will change the system by redistributing wealth and reserving jobs at the highest levels of government and even in government contracts for those who come from disadvantaged castes. This brought back memories of another Prime Minister with similar ideas. Vishwanath Pratap Singh wanted even doctors to be chosen based on their caste. Remember?

Then, when he developed kidney problems, he spent long summer months in London, at taxpayers' expense, because he said not only were the doctors better, but the water for his dialysis was cleaner . It was a shocking admission that never received the attention it deserved. It is to Modis' credit that he pointed out, after Rahul's recent rant against the system, that caste cannot be the basis for awarding government contracts as that would mean the bridges would be designed by those who do not have the skills to build a bridge.

As someone who has clearly spoken out against reservations, his words had particular resonance for me. At the risk of having to face new requests for arrest, I will repeat that we need fewer reserves, not more. What we urgently need is many more institutions that teach the skills. Unemployment has emerged in this election, as in most elections, as the most worrying issue for young people, but the real problem is not unemployment but unemployability.

Millions of our graduates are unfortunately people who cannot find employment, except in government through caste reservations, because their education has been so poor that it would not be considered education anywhere else in the world. world. If there is one vital problem that Modi has not solved in the last decade, it is this one. Hopefully, if he wins a third term, he will put this issue at the top of the agenda he has already set for his first hundred days. In my humble opinion, a third term was a certainty at the start of the electoral campaign. If Rahul Gandhi says today that he can write that Narendra Modi will not become the next Indian Prime Minister, it is because his store of love in the bazaar of hatred has a certain appeal for Muslim voters.

Let me repeat that if I were a Muslim, I would not vote for the BJP. Modi has often repeated that his idea of ​​secularism is that his social programs do not distinguish beneficiaries according to their religion. Clearly, he has a lot to learn about true secularism and the benefits it has brought to India. May I suggest a few conversations with the Khan Market gang he reviles so much.