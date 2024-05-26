Reviews | The bitter bargain facing India's 200 million Muslims

The response of Indian Muslims to our subjugation has largely been deafening silence. Many of us are simply not willing to denounce the bitter bargain of the Modis government: for us to exist as Indian citizens, we must meekly accept historical revisionism, dehumanization and demonization.

This debasement and knowing that you are essentially outside the protection of the law kills something in you. You take precautions to protect yourself. My mother no longer packs mutton for me to take back to Delhi after my visit, as she used to do. She is afraid it will be confused with beef: Dozens of Muslims were allegedly killed or attacked by Hindu mobs suspected of having killed cows sacred to Hindus or of having eaten or possessed beef. Muslim parents now routinely repeat a litany of don'ts to their children: don't appear Muslim in public, don't reveal your name, don't enter Hindu areas, and don't travel alone or get carried away. in a potential confrontation.

Even though we warn each other to blend in, it's hard to come to terms with it all. Each of us has something embedded in our self-perception and expression that is particularly painful to erase. And the kinds of physical markers we try to hide are not even entirely specific to Muslims in India. My cousin likes to wear his Pathani kurta, as do many Hindus. My youngest sister prefers to keep her head covered, as do many Hindu women, even if they don't wear a hijab. I am attached to the use of certain Urdu words which have long been part of the syncretic culture of India and which have also been widely used by Hindus.

Self-denial leads to deep frustration. Now, at gatherings with friends and family, we avoid politics; discussing the elephant in the room only reminds us of our powerlessness. The cumulative weight of it all created a mental health crisis of fear and depression among Muslims. Yet because of a desperate shortage mental health professionals in India and a limited understanding of our new reality by many non-Muslim therapists, many Muslims are left to fend for themselves.

I hesitated to write this essay. I'm not supposed to protest, to speak up. When I sometimes do this, posting articles online about it, the typical response is: Go to Pakistan. But why should I leave? I am an Indian. I was born here, as were my ancestors who opposed the religious underpinnings of partition with Pakistan and believed in Indian ideals of secular democracy.