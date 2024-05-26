Politics
Reviews | The bitter bargain facing India's 200 million Muslims
I used to answer the phone with Salam. No more. I don't want people to know that I'm Muslim.
Initially, there wasn't much that could identify me as Muslim other than my name. I don't wear a skullcap and, in public, I avoid wearing the loose Pathani kurta and peppering my speech with Urdu words, all of which are markers of identity for Indian Muslims. But in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's India, we can't take any risks.
For 10 years, Mr. Modis' Hindu-chauvinist government vilified the country's 200 million Muslims as dangerous undesirables. Recently, he took this rhetoric to an even lower level during six weeks of voting in India's national elections, which are widely expected to win him a third consecutive five-year term, directly referring to Muslims as infiltrators in a country that he and his supporters seek to control. transform into a pure Hindu state.
As offensive as this may be, it is sadly familiar to Indian Muslims like me who, after a decade of denigration, violence and murder, live in daily fear of being identified and attacked, forcing us to renounce ourselves- even to protect us.
India is home to one of the largest Muslim populations in the world. Islam arrived here about 1,300 years ago and Indian Muslims are descended from natives of this land who converted to Islam centuries ago. Many Indian Muslims fought against British colonization, and millions rejected the country's 1947 partition into a predominantly Hindu India and a predominantly Muslim Pakistan. India is our country and people like me are proud patriots.
But Mr. Modis' Hindu nationalism has made us the target of what may be the greatest radicalization of people on the planet. Its seeds were sown with the 1925 founding of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a right-wing Hindu organization that sought to establish an all-Hindu state in India and was inspired by European fascism of that era. When Mr. Modis Bharatiya Janata Party, a political offshoot of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, won elections in 2014 and became prime minister, he and his supporters saw it as the civilizational moment that Hindus had been waiting for. Mr. Modi was the god-king who would liberate Hindu civilization from centuries of domination, first by a series of Muslim rulers, culminating with the Mughal Empire that ruled India for about three centuries, and then by the colonizers British who followed.
Islamophobia is not new to India, and Muslims have also faced prejudice and recurring violence during generations in which the liberal upper-caste Hindu elite dominated the country's secular democratic politics. But under Mr. Modi's right-wing leadership, hatred of Muslims has effectively become state policy. India is now a country where the police are accused of standing as Hindus attack Muslimswhere the murderers of religious minorities go unpunished and where Hindus extremists openly calling for the genocide of Muslims.
Protest, and you run the risk of finding yourself faced with a Hindu mob lashing out against you. This happened after Mr. Modis' government passed a citizenship law in 2019 that discriminated against Muslims and his party promised to expel the infiltrators from the country. When Indian Muslims protested, one of Mr Modis' supporters responded with a provocative speech blamed for sparking deadly Hindu-Muslim clashes in Delhi in February 2020. Police were accused of hijacking the look as Muslims saw their shops destroyed and attacked. and were even killed.
Bulldozers have become a symbol of this state terrorism deployed at right-wing rallies, tattooed on the arms of Modi supporters and featured in Hindu nationalist songs due to their use in areas governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party to demolish illegally entering homes and businesses. Muslims who dare to express themselves. Some states have essentially made Muslim-Hindu relationships illegal, based on an absurd Hindu conspiracy theory that Muslim men seduce Hindu women as part of a long-term plan to turn India into a a Muslim nation.
The liberal Hindu elite, instead of recognizing its role in promoting the sentiments Mr. Modi capitalized on, has done little to help other than vainly expressing its nostalgia for a Hindu tolerance lost. And there is little Indian Muslims can do within the political system: although the Muslim share of India's population has slowly increased to 14 percent, the percentage of Muslim members of Parliament has declined to 14 percent. less than 5 percent today, compared to 9 percent in the early 1980s.
The response of Indian Muslims to our subjugation has largely been deafening silence. Many of us are simply not willing to denounce the bitter bargain of the Modis government: for us to exist as Indian citizens, we must meekly accept historical revisionism, dehumanization and demonization.
This debasement and knowing that you are essentially outside the protection of the law kills something in you. You take precautions to protect yourself. My mother no longer packs mutton for me to take back to Delhi after my visit, as she used to do. She is afraid it will be confused with beef: Dozens of Muslims were allegedly killed or attacked by Hindu mobs suspected of having killed cows sacred to Hindus or of having eaten or possessed beef. Muslim parents now routinely repeat a litany of don'ts to their children: don't appear Muslim in public, don't reveal your name, don't enter Hindu areas, and don't travel alone or get carried away. in a potential confrontation.
Even though we warn each other to blend in, it's hard to come to terms with it all. Each of us has something embedded in our self-perception and expression that is particularly painful to erase. And the kinds of physical markers we try to hide are not even entirely specific to Muslims in India. My cousin likes to wear his Pathani kurta, as do many Hindus. My youngest sister prefers to keep her head covered, as do many Hindu women, even if they don't wear a hijab. I am attached to the use of certain Urdu words which have long been part of the syncretic culture of India and which have also been widely used by Hindus.
Self-denial leads to deep frustration. Now, at gatherings with friends and family, we avoid politics; discussing the elephant in the room only reminds us of our powerlessness. The cumulative weight of it all created a mental health crisis of fear and depression among Muslims. Yet because of a desperate shortage mental health professionals in India and a limited understanding of our new reality by many non-Muslim therapists, many Muslims are left to fend for themselves.
I hesitated to write this essay. I'm not supposed to protest, to speak up. When I sometimes do this, posting articles online about it, the typical response is: Go to Pakistan. But why should I leave? I am an Indian. I was born here, as were my ancestors who opposed the religious underpinnings of partition with Pakistan and believed in Indian ideals of secular democracy.
But a lot The Muslims fled over the years, emigrating to Australia, Canada, Britain, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia or elsewhere due to the deterioration of the political climate. Many of those who cannot afford to emigrate are leaving the predominantly Hindu or mixed neighborhoods where they have lived for decades to seek refuge in poorer Muslim areas for safety. Two of my Muslim friends and I owned apartments in a suburb near New Delhi where many upper-caste Hindus lived. But in 2020, after the discriminatory citizenship law was passed, a Hindu mob descended on the neighborhood demanding Muslim blood. My two friends moved quickly. I kept my apartment, but in the elevator one evening in 2022, I overheard two men discussing the number of katua (a derogatory term for Muslims referring to circumcision) who lived in the neighborhood. I moved out the next day. Unfortunately, my Hindu friends and colleagues also became colder and more distant and lost contact.
On June 1, the voting period in India comes to an end. This is shaping up to be a dreadful day for Muslims like me. By most projections, this will be another victory for Mr. Modi and another validation of mob rule and the debasement of 200 million Muslims by an arrogant Hindu majority.
Mohamed Ali (@hindureporter) is a freelance journalist and writer who divides his time between New York and India. He is writing a book about growing up in India, as Narendra Modi and his party seek to transform India into a Hindu nation.
