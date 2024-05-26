



Muslim Arbi: Megawati must fire Joko Widodo as the source of the nation's ills! JAKARTASATU.COM– Movement for Change Director Muslim Arbi said President General Megawati should immediately fire Joko Widodo, why? Joko Widodo's reform struggle has made no contribution. “Joko Widodo had no say in the 1998 Reform. But now, after being in power for almost 10 years thanks to the services and support of Megawati and his friends. Joko Widodo destroys and destroys the Reform “, Muslim told reporters, Sunday 26/5/2024. Even in the history of reform, there is no trace of it. “Joko Widodo was there during the 1998 Reform. There were no books or historical documents. Joko Widodo's contribution during the Reform. “The students and the people became victims when they fought to overthrow the new order,” Muslim said. Muslims emphasize that the big problem of the Reform is the eradication of the KKN and the fight against nepotism. Currently: Joko Widodo has made corruption and nepotism the main agenda of his power. “This means that Joko Widodo is the main enemy of reform,” Muslim stressed. As Muslims have stated, Joko Widodo currently acts himself and his power as a puppet of the oligarchs and a proxy for the interests of investors. And people are suffering, because of debt and reckless infrastructure that are a burden on the people and the state. “Megawati Soekarnoputri, as the son of the publisher, is not enough to complain and bang on the table during the national working meeting of his party,” Muslim stressed. “Megawati must appear to save the country and the nation from the viruses of corruption and nepotism that are eating away at this nation,” he further stressed. Muslims believe Megawati has power in Parliament even though her power in the executive is weak. His party's strength in Parliament can be strengthened with that of other parties supporting the Reform Party. Can save the currently tarnished Reformation. In addition, Muslim said, several elements of the people, loving the reform, would come to Megawati Soekarnoputri in her office to claim the power of the people to survive the reform. “The people congratulate him for holding the PDIP national working meeting, while urging him to take the path of leading the people towards safe reform,” Muslim urged. Muslim pointed out that the source of this nation's ills is Joko Widodo, so it is Megawati's historical duty to work with the people to save the nation and the country to save reform by removing Joko Widodo from his seat of power.

Independence!! (Yoss)

