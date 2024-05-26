Boris Johnson, former British Prime Minister, tests Tesla's autonomous driving and has a very strong opinion





Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, tested Tesla's autonomous driving, called “Full Autonomous Driving Package”, and it seems to have convinced him. So much so that he very clearly expressed his opinion on the matter and made it known in the Daily Mail. Johnson conducted extensive testing of Tesla's fully autonomous driving system, also known by its acronym FSD, in the city of Los Angeles (United States). His wife, his son and a Tesla employee accompanied him in the vehicle. The former prime minister was in charge, even though he wasn't actually driving. In a column written for the Daily MailJohnson recounts his experience and claims to be convinced that self-driving cars “are the future”. During the entire test, approximately 45 minutes, Johnson remained at the controls the entire time but did not intervene on the steering wheel or pedals. “I sit behind the wheel, but I don't touch it, and even though my feet are close to the pedals, I don't use them and, oh my God! The steering wheel turns by itself,” Johnson describes in his column. “At first it's eerie, it's like watching a ghost press the keys on a piano. Now he turns on the turn signal, gives in, fleet through traffic with all the delicacy and tact of a human driver. The test included driving through complex intersections, including one of Beverly Hills' five exits, which the car passed through without issue. Johnson admits feeling some apprehension at firstfearing possible system errors, but soon felt more relaxed seeing the precise behavior of the car. However, The experience was not without incident.. During the trip, the vehicle experienced a “moment of slight confusion” when it failed to understand the signals of a pedestrian who was trying to tell it to move forward. The Tesla employee explained that The system will soon be able to recognize hand gestures, indicating the rapid evolution of technology. “This car is amazing, but it's the worst it's ever been and it's getting exponentially better,” the Tesla employee commented. Johnson clearly shows himself excited about the potential of autonomous vehicles and envisions a future in which people can enjoy other activities while traveling in driverless cars. “Everyone will do it: read a book, play cards or just take a nap behind the wheel of vehicles that move of their own accord: faster, quieter, less polluting and safer,” predicts Johnson. Johnson's experience with Tesla's FSD comes at a crucial time for the American company, particularly in terms of autonomous driving, as it is prepare for the launch ofrobot taxi next August and begin testing fully autonomous driving outside the United States for the first time. Last month, Tesla received permission to test the technology on the streets and highways of China, where it will soon begin testing it.

