PM Modi: True secularism is when results are achieved 100%

NEW DELHI: The The Prime Minister, in his exclusive conversation with the ITV network, appeared confident of his victory in the general elections. He said the opposition had not played any constructive role and was collapsing.

Finding time from his busy campaign schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down for an exclusive chat with the iTV network, of which The Sunday Guardian is a part. He speaks out on various issues, from the opposition's obsessive criticism of him to what he calls the nikab of secularism that the opposition carries when in reality it practices communitarianism, and labor which his government accomplished by following the motto of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. He expressed confidence that he would win the 2024 general elections and said the opposition was collapsing and had failed to play any constructive role. He said they thought that through their antics, by taking up space in the media, they would be able to keep their boat afloat. But that strategy failed and now the public has taken ownership of the election and the results will be what the public wants.

While criticizing the Congress' remarks on wealth redistribution, the Prime Minister explained that the issue needs to be looked at in a broader perspective of the overall thought process of the Congress, in which the party manifesto states, among other things, that he will grant reservations (to Muslims) even when allocating resources. government contracts He wonders if there is any developing country in the world that indulges in such madness. He compared this to his approach to governance. Today, India must work hard to overcome its problems. We made this attempt and lifted 25 million people out of poverty. Where there were a few hundred start-ups, there are now over 1.25 lakh, and there are unicorns. It is necessary to go among the people and work with energy, and this will bring good results, he said.

Talking about Ram Mandir and the opposition's claims of secularism, the Prime Minister said that it is the opposition/Congress that is behind their appeasement politics and accusing it of being communal. I am talking about these communitarian parties which wear the nikab of secularism and engage in pure and hardline communitarianism, he added. He mentioned that there has never been religious discrimination in the implementation of social programs by his government and, according to him, this is true secularism: I believe that true secularism is when implementation is 100% complete. Social justice is when you do 100%.

He was also scathing of the opposition when he said: I find three things in common between these people. They are unconditional sectarians, they are extremely casteist and they are unconditional dynasts. They are so full of these three things that they cannot escape.

Explaining the reason why the free ration scheme is being continued even after Covid-19, the Prime Minister said, “The poor who are escaping poverty need to be supported. Under no circumstances should they return to this state. Once out of poverty, they should have the means to stay strong.

The Prime Minister also spoke at length about how his government's projects have resulted in large-scale job creation, refuting the opposition's claim that the employment situation in the country is dismal. In this context, he spoke about the SKOCH report, which analyzed several government projects and revealed that 50 million people benefited from the implementation of government programs. He also touched on the topics of Mudra loans, startups and the SVANidhi scheme, while speaking about the rising aspirations among those who have benefited from his government's schemes.