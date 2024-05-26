Erdoan promises “permanent reduction” in inflation





ISTANBUL President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has underlined his government's commitment to achieving a sustainable reduction in inflation. “The main priority of our economic program is to increase the well-being of our nation by reducing inflation to single digits,” Erdoan said at an event in Istanbul on May 25. The annual inflation rate in Trkiye increased from 68.5 percent in March to 69.8 percent in April. Erdoan acknowledged the rise, but forecasts that inflation will peak on an annual basis in May before beginning a rapid decline. “Thus, we will enter a period of disinflation from the second half of the year. Market expectations also strongly support our forecasts,” he said. Erdoan assured that no additional inflationary pressure would be introduced by fiscal policy. Erdoan stressed that monthly inflation was slowing in line with targets. “We are not aiming for temporary relief, but a permanent reduction in inflation,” he noted. The president also said that investor confidence in the country was growing. Earlier this month, the Central Bank adjusted its year-end inflation forecast to 38 percent from 36 percent previously, while maintaining its forecasts of 14 percent for 2025 and 9 percent for 2026 . “Our country risk premium has declined to pre-pandemic levels. Interest from local and foreign investors in Turkish lira assets has increased,” Erdoan said. He added that the refinancing rates of external debt of the banking and real sectors have improved. Despite capital outflows from developing countries in recent months, Trkiye has seen an increase in capital inflows, according to Erdoan. Looking ahead to the upcoming presidential elections in 2028, Erdoan pledged to use the intervening period effectively and avoid unnecessary conflicts. “Hopefully, we will turn this painful period that the whole world is going through into a historic springboard for Trkiye and the Turkish economy,” he said, “as long as we do not listen to the disastrous merchants who are trying to demoralize the nation . for their own petty interests. » Earlier last week, Erdoan affirmed Trkiye's credibility as an investment center. “No entrepreneur who had the objective of earning by doing [Trkiye] I later regretted this victory,” he said at an event in Istanbul on May 24. Erdoan further pledged to strengthen cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis, outlining his plans to elevate Istanbul's status as a financial powerhouse. “No one who trusted Trkiye regretted it,” he said, emphasizing the availability of Turkish institutions to support investors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/erdogan-pledges-permanent-decrease-in-inflation-193958 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos