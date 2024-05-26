A snapshot of the quagmire that is Pakistan





Fallout: power, intrigue and political upheaval in Pakistan. Salman Massoud. Penguin. Pages 256. Rs 476.

The risk of civil unrest taking an even more dangerous violent turn

May 2023

Imran Khan has shown no signs of capitulation. In his speech shortly after his release after the Supreme Court granted him bail, Khan increased the intensity of his rhetoric. His tone was passionate and angry; he was his usual conflicted self. He mocked a general at the head of the military's media wing, who was too young to understand Khan's importance to the nation's reputation and standing in the world.

Khan reprimanded and referred to another general, who oversees the National Accountability Office, and accused him of trying to link him and his wife to the Al-Qadir Trust legal case (Khan and his wife are accused of having granted favors to a powerful real estate developer). tycoon, Malik Riaz, in exchange for donations and gifts). Both deny the accusations.

Khan had long deciphered that the army would be forced to retreat in the face of danger of civil unrest, direct conflict and general humiliation. Some within the institution and the civil apparatus support it. He will advance with all his might and his thunder.

Some see parallels between Khan's populism (and its inherent authoritarian streak) and pre-World War II Germany. At this time, the Weimar Republic was severely divided, marked by societal and political divisions and economic instability. Adolf Hitler formed alliances with parts of the elite and industrialists. Hitler also ensured that the German army was purged of opponents and filled with loyalists. This allowed Hitler to consolidate and expand his power.

Khan's constant attacks on the army leadership appeared to be aimed at ensuring that the institution caved in to his demands. Many members of the establishment sympathize with him, viewing Imran's political opponents as corrupt and incompetent. The biggest wild card has been the Supreme Court. Despite divisions within the court, Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial was accused of bias and favoritism towards Khan. Under his leadership, the court provided exceptional relief to Khan amid numerous legal cases.

The courts' alignment with Khan and its confrontational stance toward the military imply that they perceive their interests as being aligned with Khan's.

Unable to control the judges, the ruling coalition was eventually forced to attempt street agitation. Maulana Fazal-urRehman, leader of the religious political party JUI-F, was tasked with providing muscle. Thousands of his stick-wielding supporters are expected to gather outside the Supreme Court on Monday.

This tactic aims to put pressure on the Supreme Court judges led by Bandial to desist from initiating contempt proceedings against the government, which refused to hold provincial elections on May 14.

The deadline set by the Supreme Court has already passed. Next week, Pakistan will be on the brink of collapse as political fighting takes a new violent turn.

A difficult choice for the military

The army is attacked on different fronts. Its traditional reputation is damaged and its opponents are rejoicing. The events of May 9, when PTI protesters attacked military installations, including GHQ and Corps Commanders' House in Lahore, caused embarrassment.

The myth is broken, said PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry's son happily. To regain their prestige, military commanders will have to act quickly, both politically and in terms of communication. The military, as an institution, has a lot of thinking to do anyway.

The entire media apparatus that the military mobilized to delegitimize traditional parties and elevate Khan to power turned against the military, as noted by Mosharraf Zaidi, a political commentator. Authorities actively arrest and search for those involved in arson and vandalism, using surveillance footage and other means to identify perpetrators.

But the current political unrest is more of a battle of survival for all the main actors involved, and the possibilities for dialogue and reconciliation are diminishing by the day. There is a coordinated effort to create controversy around Army Chief General Asim Munir and his command.

Various forms of online content, such as vlogs, WhatsApp messages, tweets and TikTok videos, are used to pressure and shape public perception regarding General Munir's role. Some speculate that this cannot happen without internal support. A Pakistani army spokesman strongly denied reports of divisions and said unity of command was intact.

Khan himself accused the army chief of being solely responsible for the current political unrest during his interactions with the media at the Islamabad High Court earlier this week. Khan had initially made the head of the ISI's internal security branch, Major General Faisal Naseer, a Munir confidant and loyalist, his target.

Now he has thrown the challenge directly to General Asim Munir.

