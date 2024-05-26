Let Narendra Modi become chief minister again





Patna: Nitish Kumar today accidentally suggested that he wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become chief minister again. The Bihar Chief Minister made the remarks at an election rally in Patna where he was defending the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is hoping to win 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. “It is a matter of pride that we have won over 400 seats in the country and that Narendra Modi has become the Chief Minister again. There is the development of the country, there is the development of Bihar, everything is progress. (We want to win more than 400 seats all over India and respected Narendra Modi should become chief minister again. Then India will develop, Bihar will develop, everything will happen),” Mr. Kumar said. However, the 73-year-old man's slip was caught by the other leaders present on stage. Correcting himself, Mr. Kumar said he meant that Narendra Modi would become Prime Minister again and move forward. “Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister. We say he will come. we want here (Narendra Modi is already the Prime Minister. I say he will now move forward. This is what I want),” Nitish Kumar said. The gaffe comes just days after Mr Kumar sought votes for the late Ram Vilas Paswan, the veteran leader from Bihar who died in 2020. Voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases. The results will be announced on June 4. The BJP has taken over the reins of the state, leading the NDA's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party is expected to contest 17 of the state's 40 seats, marking a break from its traditional role of supporting Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JD-U). The alliance between the BJP and the JDU has always been strong, with both parties contesting for an equal number of seats in the 2019 elections. However, with the resolution of the impasse with Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party faction, the BJP has secured a prominent role in the electoral landscape of Bihar this time. The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and the Left parties, announced that the RJD, its largest component, would contest 26 seats.

