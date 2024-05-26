Politics
Indonesia pushes bill to restrict investigative journalism, increase censorship by any means necessary (reviews)
One of the most controversial clauses of a draft broadcasting law, currently up for debate in the House of Representatives (DPR), stipulates that electronic and television broadcasts of exclusive investigative journalism would be restricted.
Ultimately, I think the new law aims to safeguard the interests of the (political) elite. Are there other skeletons in the closet that they don't want us to see? said Faktul.
Eben Haezer Panca, president of the Surabaya chapter of the Alliance of Independent Journalists, told This Week in Asia: “Attempting to restrict investigative journalism strikes at the heart and soul of journalism.
Investigative journalists have ensured that many public scandals in the past, such as the Sambo murder case, were prosecuted transparently thanks to the pressure their work placed on law enforcement.
Bayu Wardhana, general secretary of AJI, said the new law, if passed, would represent a new attack on the spirit of Reformasi.
At AJI, we wholeheartedly reject the new broadcasting bill, which we consider a regression of democracy, he said.
Abdul Kharis Al Masyhari, Deputy Chairman of Committee I of the House of Representatives, defended the bill saying its new clauses were necessary in light of the emergence of new types of mass communication media, such as social media and other live streaming platforms.
The old bill only regulated the content of terrestrial television broadcasts, leaving social media and newer platforms virtually unrestricted on broadcasting content that may be unsuitable for children, Party member Abdul said. of prosperous justice, based on Islam.
Another controversial clause in the bill would strip the Press Council of decision-making power in journalistic disputes over broadcast news and reassign it to the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI).
Yovantra Arief, executive director of Remotivi, a media watchdog, said expanding the powers of a government-funded agency, whose job is already to monitor the broadcast industry for appropriate content, would be a step in the wrong direction.
This could potentially transform the KPI into a super body with censorship powers, he said, adding that the KPI's new prerogatives would overlap with those of the Press Council.
Indonesian law currently stipulates that the Press Council, an independent organization composed of journalists and other representatives of the media industry, is the adjudication body for disputes regarding the truthfulness or neutrality of journalistic work.
But DPR Commission Member I Sukamta denied that the new bill would create an overlap of powers.
KPI will only supervise broadcasting disputes, not those in print or online media, so these are separate areas, it said in a statement posted on the DPR's official YouTube channel.
AJI Surabayas Eben, however, asked where the government would set the limit.
Most print media also offer streaming and social media content, which the new law also covers. This ambiguity would only create gray areas that could be used to target journalists.
Made Supriatma, an expert on Indonesian politics at Singapore's ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute, questioned the wisdom of outgoing President Joko Widodos' government trying to push through controversial legislation like the broadcasting bill during his lame duck period.
A new DPR has already been elected, as has the new president. It is therefore a violation of democratic conventions that the current government always tries to legislate new laws, which are controversial to boot.
He said the outgoing parliament could not be held responsible for any new legislation adopted during the transition period.
This represents complete disregard for the voters who have already elected a new parliament.
But Minister of Communication and Information Technology Budi Arie Setiadi stressed that the bill was an initiative of the House of Representatives rather than governments.
Under the Indonesian Constitution, legislation can be initiated by either the government of the day or the House of Representatives, but passage requires the consent of both before receiving presidential assent.
Minister Budi told This Week In Asia that he could not comment on the new bill because the government had not officially received his draft.
Of course, we will evaluate and examine it as soon as Parliament gives us the draft.
But he said Widodos' administration was fully committed to the principle of freedom of expression.
As an official minister and in my personal capacity, I would like to reiterate that the recently revised UU Penyiaran should never seek to silence the press or suppress freedom of expression.
The Indonesian Southeast Asia Free Expression Network (SAFENet), a digital rights watchdog, claimed in a press release that the bill could lead to arbitrary censorship and repression. of freedom of expression, particularly in the digital domain.
Lawyer Salawati Taher, coordinator of the Legal Aid Foundation Lentera, said the inclusion of a ban on LGBTQ content in the new bill was pernicious and provocative.
I wonder if this is a deliberate act of our political elite in Parliament.
She explained that the insertion of an anti-LGBTQ paragraph could be an attempt by the drafters of the bill to drum up support from conservative Indonesians for the new law.
This shows how divisive it can be, pitting one part of society against each other.
Eben said the discriminatory nature of the bill simply proved that anyone could be targeted if it passed.
The public is the ultimate victim here, not just journalists, artists or social media content creators who all use the digital space these days.
Indonesia's new broadcasting bill could be voted on by the House of Representatives as early as August.
|
