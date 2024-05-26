Insiders predict this 'powerful' Republican would provide major boost to Trump's VP pick





Editor's note: This is the third in a series of profiles of presidential candidate Donald Trump's potential vice presidential nominees on the Republican Party's 2024 ticket.

A potential name on former President Trump's shortlist of vice presidential candidates is being described by political insiders as a “powerhouse” who could significantly boost his chances of winning back the White House.

The horse race among those hoping to be named Trump's running mate continued this week, with names widely considered to be on the shortlist making the rounds in various media outlets and at public events to congratulate the former president, including including House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik. New York, which some say has a certain “attractiveness” for the role.

“Stefanik's position as the fourth member of the House leadership provides valuable insight into navigating Capitol Hill, which Trump is not known to like. Historically, Capitol Hill has served as fertile ground for candidates to vice presidency,” Republican strategist Erine Perrine told Fox. Digital News.

From left: House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and South Carolina Governor Tim Scott. All have been touted as possible vice presidential running mates for former President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

Perrine praised Stefanik as “a prolific fundraiser,” which she said could strengthen the campaign's financial standing heading into the final stretch of the race, and argued that his loyalty to the former president would help ensure cohesion between the Republicans.

“Stefanik's presence also softens Democratic attacks on women's issues,” she said, alluding to Democrats' attempts to make abortion a major factor in the race. “His selection would bring a young and dynamic image to the Republican Party and help strengthen its ticket.”

“Stefanik has built a reputation for power at committee hearings, as evidenced recently by his questions to university presidents. These assets enhance his credibility and effectiveness as an activist,” she added.

Republican strategist David Polyansky agrees, noting that Stefanik, during his tenure as House speaker, has led a number of critical fights, despite the turmoil surrounding the role of House speaker.

“She's done a very effective job of raising her profile, which is hard to do, not only from the House perspective, but even from the House leadership perspective,” he said. “I think it would be attractive to some of the larger groups of donors who may be hesitant in terms of the amount of money they invest.”

“I think choosing a woman as vice president would be attractive to the party, attractive to donors, attractive from a narrative standpoint. Aside from her gender, she's a very strong conservative leader, so I think there's real value there for Trump,” he added.

A source close to the Trump campaign also said that Stefanik being a woman would be “really positive” and that it was “really, really important” to the former president that she be a “strong supporter.”

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol to recognize law enforcement as part of National Security Week police, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images))

“I think she would be a very interesting choice. I think she would be very effective on the campaign trail. I think she would be a net positive for the campaign,” the source said.

Eric Koch, a Democratic strategist, offered a more critical view of Stefanik's strengths for the Republican ticket.

“The positive side that Elise Stefanik brings to a Trump ticket is obvious: she is willing to say and do anything to defend Donald Trump, no matter how absurd, ridiculous or embarrassing it may be,” he said. declared.

“There is literally no standard that is too low for her and that is a quality that Donald Trump not only needs, but demands of his vice president. Stefanik will happily demean herself in any way possible to support Trump.”

Koch said there were two downsides to Stefanik's selection, aside from her party's usual criticism that she is “ultra MAGA,” namely that she “had almost no accomplishments” and that she ” “collapsed in debates and interviews” when pressed on topics.

One such instance occurred last week on Fox News when Stefanik was pressed by host Shannon Bream about a New York Times report questioning her loyalty to Trump over the years.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., walks at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

“If Trump was trying to win over middle-of-the-road voters, he could hardly choose anyone worse than Stefanik, who carries water for the most extremist elements of House Republicans,” Koch said.

Perrine, like Koch, said liberal media and others on the left would likely label her a “MAGA extremist,” but also noted the “limited” impact her selection could have on the electoral map, given that She comes from deep New York. .

“Losing his leadership role in the House could disrupt GOP cohesion,” Perrine added.

Polyansky argued that elevating someone directly from the House to the first person in the presidential line of succession was “a bit of a stretch.” He also argued that his name recognition could be a problem.

“She's not really known, even among the base of the Republican Party, so I don't know if there would be a huge wow factor, which could be major for Trump. I'm not sure she necessarily gives him that.”

The source close to the Trump campaign acknowledged it would be “difficult” for Stefanik's name recognition alone to bring a big gain, but said it could build over time.

Stefanik's office declined to comment for this story, but a source close to her told Fox that her unseating and holding a New York district once controlled by Democrats was part of her appeal over other names potential on Trump's shortlist.

The source noted that Stefanik has more experience on Capitol Hill than Vice President Kamala Harris and could have an immediate impact on implementing Trump's legislative agenda if selected.

They also argued that as a young mother, she was a strong supporter of IVF and a 15-week abortion ban, rather than the 6-week ban advocated by other Republicans , which runs directly counter to Democrats' emphasis on abortion.

From left: Ohio Senator JD Vance, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. (Getty Images)

A number of other big names have also been invited to join Trump on the Republican ticket, including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Dakota Gov. North Doug Burgum and South Dakota Governor Kristi. Noem, Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

Trump, who spent most of his week on trial in a New York City courtroom while President Biden and Harris are free to hit the campaign trail, is still weighing his running mate's options . He suggested earlier this month that he might even wait until July's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to nominate his pick.

