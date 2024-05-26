Arvind Kejriwal: CM tackles former Pakistani minister: will not tolerate interference | Delhi News





New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday was quick to tick off former Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who retweeted AAP national leaders' post after voting and called for defeat “forces of hatred and extremism” in the Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal immediately responded by saying that elections are an internal matter of India and the country will not tolerate interference from the biggest sponsors of terrorism. Hussain is a close aide of anti-India hawk Imran Khan. Chaudhry, who served as information minister under Khan, had triumphantly acknowledged Pakistan's hand in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which CRPF soldiers were killed. Even as Kejriwal wasted no time in distancing himself from Hussain's post, the BJP was quick to launch an attack on Kejriwal, with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claiming that his party had declared that Kejriwal was hand in glove with the country's enemies and that foreign funding played a role. No matter how much clarification Kejriwal gives on this whole issue, the people of Delhi understand that the enemies of the country sit in the Delhi government, Sachdeva asserted. After casting his vote on Saturday morning, Kejriwal shared a photo on X of his family members with their fingers marked with ink. In his message, Kejriwal said, “I voted against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation.” Sharing Kejriwal's post on X with the hashtags MorePower and IndianElection2024, Hussain said: May peace and harmony defeat the forces of hatred and extremism. Minutes after Hussain's message, Kejriwal said: X for Chaudhry Sahib, the people of my country and I are very capable of handling our problems. Your comment is not necessary. The situation in Pakistan is very bad at the moment. You take care of your country. Kejriwal followed it with another. post to say that elections are an internal matter of India. India will not tolerate interference from the biggest sponsors of terrorism. Undeterred, responding to Kejriwal's messages, Hussain said: “CM sb! Indeed, election campaigning is your own problem, but I hope you will understand that extremism, whether in Pakistan or India, is a phenomenon without borders and dangerous for everyone, whether in Bangladesh, in India or Pakistan, so anyone with a certain conscience should be concerned… situation in Pakistan is very far from ideal, but individuals must strive for a better society wherever they are,” he said. -he declares.

