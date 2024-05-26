Donald Trump's Historic Hush Money Trial Ends, Verdict Soon





New York:

Donald Trump's historic trial enters its final act Tuesday, with closing arguments before the jury who will then decide whether to hand down the first-ever criminal conviction of a former U.S. president. Less than six months until American voters choose to reappoint Trump. For the White House, the stakes surrounding the verdict are difficult to overestimate – for the 77-year-old personally, but also for the country as a whole.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to buy porn star Stormy Daniels' silence about a sexual relationship between them in 2006 that could have harmed his 2016 presidential bid.

If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison on each of the 34 charges, but legal experts say that as a first-time offender he is unlikely to receive a prison sentence. prison sentence.

Importantly, a conviction would not prevent Trump from appearing on the November ballot as the Republican challenger to Democrat Joe Biden.

It took nearly five weeks, the testimony of more than 20 witnesses and some fireworks in the courtroom to get to closing arguments – the last chance for the prosecution and defense to make their case to the anonymous jury of 12 members.

As expected, Trump chose not to testify in his defense — a decision that would have exposed him to unnecessary legal risk and forensic cross-examination.

For a man who has always prided himself on being in charge and in charge, the role of silent and passive accused has not been easy.

At times it has been downright excruciating, particularly when Trump was forced to sit and listen as Daniels recounted their alleged encounter in sometimes graphic detail.

Speaking to reporters before and after each day in court, Trump launched regular tirades against Judge Juan Merchan – calling him “corrupt” and a “tyrant” – and condemned the entire trial as “election interference » from Democrats determined to remove him. the campaign route.

The political aspects of the case were on full display in the final days when a coterie of Republican leaders – including several vice-presidential candidates – came to court and stood with Trump in a gesture of support as he spoke to the press.

In total, he was cited 10 times for contempt of court and fined $10,000 by Merchan for failing to comply with a silence order prohibiting him from publicly attacking witnesses, the jury, court personnel or their relatives.

The judge said he expects closing arguments to take up all day Tuesday.

He will then give his final instructions to the jury, which will likely begin its deliberations on Wednesday.

To render a verdict of guilty or not guilty, unanimity is required. A single refusal means a hung jury and a mistrial.

Other cases

Besides Daniels, the prosecution's main witness was Michael Cohen, the former Trump “fixer” turned bitter enemy who arranged the secret $130,000 payment.

Explaining to jurors the reasoning behind the payments, Cohen said they were made “to ensure that the story would not come out and affect Mr. Trump's chances of becoming president of the United States.”

Trump's defense team spent most of its questioning trying to discredit Cohen, recalling that he had admitted to lying to Congress and spending time in prison for tax fraud.

The defense called only two witnesses before resting.

In addition to the New York case, Trump has been indicted in Washington and Georgia for conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

He also faces charges in Florida for allegedly mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House.

None of these trials are expected to take place before the November election.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/donald-trumps-historic-hush-money-trial-ends-verdict-out-soon-5747247 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos