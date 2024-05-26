Putin, Xi and the future world order

James W. Pfister

The past few months have been marked by a whirlwind of high-level diplomacy. In April, our Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, visited China; Chinese leader Xi Jinping traveled to Europe to visit France, Hungary and Serbia; and as today's topic, in mid-May, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in his first foreign visit since his re-election, traveled to China to visit Xi and celebrate in grand style the 75 years of relations between the two parties. So, the US Secretary of State and Putin recently visited Xi. China's assistance to Russia in overcoming US sanctions on Ukraine is a matter of concern.

The Putin-Xi meeting focused on an anti-American posture. They wanted to celebrate their relationship as a bulwark against Western attempts to contain their countries. We work in solidarity to formulate a more just and democratic multipolar world order. (David Pierson and Paul Sonne, New York Times, May 16).

China's massive purchases of Russian crude oil are a source of Russian financing for the war in Ukraine and a way to avoid US sanctions. Putin and Xi discussed lending institutions and banks and closer collaboration in energy and nuclear energy research. (ibid.). China is Russia's largest trading partner, using the Russian ruble and the Chinese renminbi.

The main emphasis was to rein in the United States. Mr. Xi is committed to his partnership with Mr. Putin, seeing Russia as a vital counterweight to their common rival, the United States. Both leaders share a vision of an alternative world order in which autocratic countries like China and Russia could operate without interference from Washington and its allies. (ibid.). How to maintain effective business relationships was a major topic. (ibid.).

Putin's trip here may have been a response to U.S. interference and to affirm a commitment between Russia and China to stand their ground against the United States. Their joint statement signed by Xi, 70, and Putin, 71, spoke of a new era of opposition to the United States. The parties recognize that they are stronger together and that US sanctions can have an impact, but as long as they remain united, sanctions will be ineffective due to their interdependence. (ibid.).

The ultimate goal of China and Russia in their relationship, I believe, is to deter the United States from interference and to develop independence from the United States by developing military superiority over the United States. United in their spheres of influence. David Pierson wrote: Mr. Xi's talks with Mr. Putin this week were a show of solidarity among autocrats fighting against Western pressure. Both leaders issued a lengthy statement denouncing what they see as U.S. interference and intimidation and outlined their alignment with China's claim to Taiwan's autonomy and Russia's legitimate security interests in Ukraine. . (The New York Times, May 18). The joint statement also criticizes the United States for its emphasis on democracy and human rights: autocracies should have the right to govern on their own national terms, unfettered by universal values ​​such as human rights. of man and social equality. (ibid.). US pressure through sanctions would be limited as the dollar would no longer be the world's reserve currency for trade, according to the joint statement.

Anti-Western sentiment is growing. China, Russia, Iran and North Korea formed a group with frequent communications. Many in the United States view our relationship with China as one of inevitable conflict. Not just a conflict, but an existential conflict: a conflict that we must win! But it's not a great Super Bowl game. We must envision a structure for peace in the global system of nations. Here the goal is structural stability and conflict management.

Looking at the international system as a whole, there appears to be a large power struggle developing between China and the United States. A global balance of the most dangerous weapons, allowing global politics and economics to take place in a context of order, is a good thing. Formalized, it is arms control. The world is not like the United States; Russia and China have a role to play in the future, on an equal footing. The United Nations Security Council is organized around consensus (veto principle). If the great powers can cooperate, we may be able to move closer to a world government.

James W. Pfister, JD University of Toledo, Ph.D. University of Michigan (Political Science), retired after 46 years in the Department of Political Science at Eastern Michigan University. He lives in Devils Lake and can be contacted at[email protected].