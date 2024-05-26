Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Payal Kapadia on Cannes win: 'Inspires a new generation of filmmakers' | Bollywood





Filmmaker Payal Kapadia made India proud by winning the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival for her film All We Imagine As Light. Today, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her on this achievement, praising her for her creativity and inspiring a new generation of storytellers. (Also Read: Tracing the journey of Payal Kapadia, from her protest against Gajendra Chauhan at FTII to winning the Grand Prix at Cannes) Filmmaker Payal Kapadia won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival for her film All We Imagine As Light. PM Modi took to X, formerly Twitter, to send her best wishes, saying she has inspired a whole new generation of filmmakers. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Modi congratulates her Terming it a historic milestone, Modi wrote, India is proud of Payal Kapadia for her historic feat of winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her work All We Imagine as Light. An alumnus of FTII, her remarkable talent continues to shine on the global stage, providing insight into India's rich creativity. This prestigious award not only honors his exceptional skills but also inspires a new generation of Indian filmmakers, he added. All We Imagine As Light by Payal won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Payal is the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix. The film won the festival's second most prestigious prize after the Palme d'Or. Her film was the first Indian film in 30 years and the first by an Indian female director to be presented in the main competition. She received the Grand Prix from American actress Viola Davis. Payal was present along with the film's cast, Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, at the award ceremony held on the last day of the festival. The film competed with features by Francis Ford Coppola, Paolo Sorrentino, Paul Schrader and Yorgos Lanthimos. About the movie All We Imagine As Light is an Indo-French production that follows the life of a nurse Prabha (portrayed by Kani Kusruti), who receives an unexpected gift from her long-term ex-husband. In between, his young friend and roommate, Anu (portrayed by Divya Prabha) is looking for a quiet place with her lover. It was then that the two women decided to go on a road trip to a seaside town where they found the space to give free rein to their dreams and desires. After its premiere on May 23, the film received a warm eight-minute standing ovation., which is among the longest of this edition of the film festival.

