Azma Bokhari slams PTI founder for alleged thefts, sowing hatred





Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari addresses a press conference in Lahore on May 25, 2024. Facebook/AzmaBokhariPMLN

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: PTI founder is fighting to hide his thefts instead of serving the nation. In the most serious cases, courts authorize daily meetings with imprisoned criminals. Other prisoners also oppose the facilities granted to the PTI founder.

These views were expressed by Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari while refuting lawyer Saif's statement on Saturday.

She said that the PTI founder and his party leaders are spreading hatred and incitement on a daily basis. The Punjab government will no longer allow this propaganda to spread. Mian Nawaz Sharif had been imprisoned in Adiala and Kot Lakhpat prisons and was only allowed to meet visitors once a week.

The PTI founder is currently in jail for stealing valuable gifts, watches, solemnizing marriage during Iddat period, exposing figures and a case of 190 million pounds. She said the PTI founder should stop repeating his speech that the nation is with them. The nation rejected the Toshakhana thieves and the May 9 rioters. Solitary confinement in prison left the PTI founder mentally paralyzed and disturbed. Today, even in his dreams, day and night, he sees the Prime Minister's House and government helicopters.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister's Counsel Advisor on Information Mohammad Ali Saif on Saturday said that the fake Form-47 government was conspiring against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had Imran Khan in mind.

He was reacting to the Punjab cabinet's approval to initiate legal action against Imran Khan. He said the conspirators were afraid of the popularity of incarcerated leader Imran Khan. He said the Punjab Chief Minister wanted to harm the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, adding that Imran Khan was not the one who would flee the country citing a lame excuse about platelets.

He said that the Form-47 government was afraid of the release of Imran Khan. However, he said that the Punjab Chief Minister could not succeed in her plans. He said Imran Khan would come out stronger no matter how much force was used to suppress him. Imran Khan was risking jail for the good of the nation, he claimed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1193365-azma-bokhari-slams-pti-founder-for-alleged-thefts-spreading-hatred The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos