China and Russia strengthen friendship, slamming Western 'neocolonialism' and US militarism

As the United States imposes more and more sanctions on China and Russia, this has only brought the Eurasian powers closer together.

The leaders of the two countries gathered in Beijing in May. It was their 43rd reunion.

Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin signed a joint declaration there commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

In the document, China and Russia lambasted Western “colonialism and hegemonism”, called for building a more multipolar world with increased representation from the Global South, and expressed support for dedollarization and the expansion of BRICS.

Geo Political Economy Report has published an unofficial machine translation of the full text of the joint statement. The following is a summary of the main points covered in the document.

Sino-Russian relations are 'at their best level in history'

The joint statement emphasizes that Sino-Russian relations “are now at their best level in history” and that “this partnership is not a temporary measure.”

The Eurasian powers, however, stressed that their “comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era” is “characterized by non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third countries”.

Moscow has expressed support for the one-China principle, opposing Taiwanese separatism, while Beijing has recognized Russia's national security needs and strongly opposed any external interference in its internal affairs.

Support for countries in the South

Such commitments had already been made. What was more unique about this statement was how China and Russia highlighted the growing status and strength of emerging powers in the Global South.

Beijing and Moscow wrote that the growing influence of the Global South can “accelerate the redistribution of development potential, resources and opportunities, favoring emerging markets and developing countries, and promoting the democratization of international relations” .

With this in mind, they called for a “good and healthy atmosphere of international cooperation with Africa”. They also hoped to make “contributions to help African countries solve African problems the African way.”

China and Russia pledged to “deepen cooperation with ASEAN”, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and “promote the consolidation of ASEAN's core position within the framework multilateral organization in the Asia-Pacific region.

At the same time, the two countries affirmed their objective of “strengthening strategic cooperation in Latin American and Caribbean affairs”, mentioning important regional organizations such as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Common Market of the South (MERCOSUR) and the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA). (Conceptively absent from their remarks was any mention of the U.S.-dominated Organization of American States (OAS), which Washington has used to try to impose its political will in the region.)

“Building a multipolar world”

While asserting that the Global South should have greater representation, China and Russia noted: “In contrast, countries adhering to hegemonism and power politics are bucking this trend, attempting to to replace and overthrow the recognized international order, based on international law, with a “system of rules”. -order based on'”.

The Eurasian powers stressed that they were “building a multipolar world” and that they sought “a fair and orderly multipolar world as well as the democratization of international relations.”

“Both parties believe that all countries have the right to independently choose their development models and political, economic and social systems according to their national conditions and the will of their people, opposing interference in the internal affairs of sovereign countries, to unilateral sanctions without international legal basis or to any interference in the internal affairs of sovereign countries. Authorization from the UN Security Council,” wrote Beijing and Moscow.

“Neocolonialism and hegemonism completely contradict the current trend of the times,” they stressed.

In a clear message to the United States and the EU, China and Russia said they “call on relevant countries and organizations to stop adopting confrontational policies and interfering in internal affairs other countries, to disrupt existing security architectures, to build “small projects” between nations, to stir up regional tensions and to advocate confrontation between the blocs.”

In the statement, Xi and Putin also pledged to deepen military cooperation between their countries, including through joint training and exercises.

Dedollarization and trade in local currencies

China and Russia said they would continue dedollarization, planning to “increase the share of local currencies in bilateral trade, financing and other economic activities.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in April that more than 90% of bilateral trade between neighbors is already done in their local currencies, the renminbi and the ruble. The US dollar and euro were almost entirely excluded from transactions.

The Financial Times reported last May that economic ties between the two sides are booming. Bilateral trade between China and Russia reached $240 billion in 2023, an increase of 26% in just one year.

In 2023, Russia will overtake Saudi Arabia as China's largest oil supplier.

Expanding BRICS and strengthening the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

In their May 2024 joint statement, China and Russia expressed support for the expansion of BRICS, promising to “promote the integration of new members into existing BRICS cooperation mechanisms and explore modes of cooperation between BRICS partner countries.

They pledged to “continue to uphold the spirit of BRICS and strengthen the influence of the BRICS mechanism in international affairs and agenda setting.”

Beijing and Moscow again called for dedollarization, “effectively promoting dialogue on the use of local currencies, payment instruments and platforms for BRICS trade transactions.”

They also supported calls to “improve the representation of the Global South in the global economic governance system.”

“Both sides welcome the African Union's membership in the G20 and are willing to make constructive efforts for the common interests of emerging markets and developing countries,” they wrote.

The Eurasian powers also hope to strengthen new multilateral bodies like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in order to “play a more important role in building a new, just and stable multipolar international order.”

Support the law-based, UN-centered international system

While Western government officials and media pundits have often accused China and Russia of being “revisionist” powers, Beijing and Moscow in their joint statement called for strengthening the law-based and peace-centered international system. the United Nations.

Xi and Putin have made it clear that they oppose Western powers' attempt to replace this system with the vague concept of a so-called “rules-based international order.”

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to building a fairer and more stable multipolar international architecture, fully and unconditionally respecting the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and safeguarding true multilateralism,” they wrote.

Countries proposed strengthening Group of Friends for the Defense of the Charter of the United Nations.

Condemning American Militarism and “Cold War Thinking”

China and Russia criticized the United States for its militarization of the world, writing: “Both sides once again express serious concerns about attempts by the United States to disrupt strategic stability in order to maintain its absolute military advantage “.

Washington is trying to “normalize the deployment of missiles around the world,” they said, adding: “Both sides strongly condemn these extremely destabilizing measures that directly threaten the security of China and Russia and will strengthen coordination and cooperation to respond to the hostile and unconstructive policies of the United States. of the so-called “double containment” against China and Russia”.

“The United States clings to Cold War thinking and bloc mode of confrontation, prioritizing the security of “small groups” over regional peace and stability, which constitutes a threat to the security of all countries in the region,” Xi and Putin said. “The United States should stop such behavior.”

Peace in East Asia and the Korean Peninsula

In their joint statement, China and Russia stressed that they “oppose US attempts to shift the balance of power in Northeast Asia by expanding its military presence and cobbling together military groupings.”

Referring to North Korea (known officially as the DPRK), Beijing and Moscow wrote that they “oppose the deterrent actions of the United States and its allies in the military field, provoking a confrontation with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula that could lead to armed conflict.”

“Both sides urge the United States to take effective measures to ease military tensions and create favorable conditions, abandon intimidation, sanctions and repression, and promote negotiations between North Korea and other countries concerned on the principle of mutual respect and consideration of everyone's safety. concerns,” they wrote, asserting that “political and diplomatic means are the only way to resolve all problems on the Korean Peninsula.”

They also expressed “serious concerns about the consequences of the AUKUS trilateral security partnership in various areas for the strategic stability of the Asia-Pacific region.”

Oppose the militarization of space

Beijing and Moscow have made it clear that they “oppose individual attempts to militarize space.”

The two countries said they agreed “to promote the international political initiative/commitment to not first deploy weapons in space on a global scale.”

“To maintain world peace, ensure the equal and indivisible security of all countries,” they write.

Fight against climate change by ensuring financial transfers from North to South

On the issue of climate change, China and Russia reaffirmed “their commitment to the objectives, principles and institutional framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement”.

They stressed “the critical importance of financial support from developed countries to developing countries to mitigate the increase in global average temperature and adapt to the adverse effects of global climate change.”

Xi and Putin also proposed working “with all parties to develop legally binding documents to combat environmental pollution caused by plastic waste.”