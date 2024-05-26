Trump promises Libertarians cabinet position and clemency for drug lord Ross Ulbricht





Trump entered a fairly hostile room Saturday, with plenty of advance warning and uncertain advantages for a candidate currently leading in most polls in swing states.

From a campaign perspective, the GOP candidate was going through another leg of his unity tour, following a meeting with the Teamsters, a rally in the South Bronx and an appearance at SneakerCon in Philadelphia where he received a different kind of Bronx cheer while peddling his trademark line of high-tops.

Every person in this room is going to vote against Joe Biden, Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Semafor before the speech. If you want to compete for non-traditional votes, you have to take risks. You go where the audience is; you don't expect the audience to come to you.

At the convention itself, the reception to Trump oscillated between skepticism and contempt. Candidates for the party's nomination were immediately applauded when they denounced Trump; some delegates denounced party chairwoman Angela McArdle for inviting Trump and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

We are the party of principle and we reject you categorically, says Lars Mapstead, a libertarian presidential candidate whose campaign has placed signs promoting its plan to deny either Trump or Biden the electoral majority in hotel lobbies, up until now. 'until the Trump campaign has them removed. . Ideal to come. Thank you so much. But now go.

It could have been worse. Dozens of pro-Trump Republicans, who were not attending the convention, grabbed seats for the candidates' speeches. In the hours leading up, some accepted signs reading FREE ROSS and chatted with libertarians whose shirts read TRUMP/FAUCI 2024: Give Us Another Chance.

But when a critical mass of delegates arrived, McArdle asked Trump supporters to leave the front rows. Later, three party activists gave short speeches about what the two sides could agree on, but why libertarians didn't automatically trust Trump as a great source of comedy, the president said. LP presidential candidate Michael Rectenwald after creating Operation Warp Speed ​​to fight COVID and adding billions of dollars to the budget. national debt.

The question is not just: Can Trump please libertarians? said Kentucky Rep. Tom Massie, a Republican with strong libertarian views who attended the convention Friday. It's also: can libertarians appeal to Trump? This could be a two-way street. To get some of their votes, I think he needs to propose something.

One way for Trump to do that, Massie said, would be to offer a pardon to Ulbricht as well as Julian Assange and Edward Snowden.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.semafor.com/article/05/25/2024/trump-promises-libertarians-a-cabinet-slot-and-clemency-for-drug-kingpin-ross-ulbricht The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos