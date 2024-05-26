Politics
Should the Prime Minister's language be like this? : Tejashwi Yadav writes to Modi over his Mujra remark on INDIA bloc
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses the media during Prime Minister Narendra Modis' roadshow in Patna on May 26, 2024. | Photo credit: ANI
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mujra' remark on INDIA bloc, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, claiming that the former had said many baseless things, baseless and false to the people during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.
Also sternly addressing the Prime Minister, Mr. Yadav, in his letter, said, “Should the language of the Prime Minister of this big-hearted country be like this?
“Today you came to Bihar and after coming here you said as many baseless, factless and false things as possible. Now you are not expected to keep the discussion high while keeping in mind the dignity of your post. But Today you have come to the terminology of “Mujra” and “Mangalsutra” Frankly, we are worried about you The language of the Prime Minister of this country. heart should be like this? You think and decide,” Mr. Yadav wrote to Mr. Modi.
The development comes after Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a rally in Bihar on Saturday, said he was giving assurance to the communities of Bihar, SC, ST and OBC that as long as Mr. Modi is not not alive, he wouldn't let them take away his rights.
For Modi, the Constitution is supreme, for Modi, Babasaheb Ambedkar's sentiments are supreme…if the INDI alliance wants to accept the servitude of its vote bank, it is free to do so…if it wants to accomplish Mujra (dance), they are free to do so…I will firmly uphold SC, ST and OBC reservations, the Prime Minister said.
Further, Mr. Yadav said that the Prime Minister had a backward and anti-Dalit mentality.
“When we came to government in Bihar, we conducted a caste survey at state expense. You were also made aware of its reality. Mr. Prime Minister, in the light of this survey, we increased the extension of reservation to 75 per cent and has kept asking you and with folded hands to include it in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution But Mr Prime Minister, you basically have a backward and anti-Dalit mentality. .You paid no attention to our important request,” he said.
Targeting Prime Minister Modi on the reservation issue, the former Bihar deputy chief minister said he had requested the Prime Minister to grant reservations in the private sector as well.
“You have found a unique way to end Baba Saheb's reservation. Because reservation is available for government jobs under sections 5 and 6 of the Constitution, if you have abolished government jobs in railways , the army and other departments, then the concept of reservation will be erased, but this serious issue is not among your priorities. We have repeatedly asked you in Parliament, on the streets, in the House, to. make arrangements for reservation in the private sector so that the entire Bahujan population, Dalit community and other disadvantaged groups get their constitutional rights,” Mr. Yadav said in his letter.
All Dalits/OBCs and tribals know that you and the BJP are staunch ideological enemies of Baba Saheb, Birsa Munda, Hon'ble Kanshi Ram Lohia ji and the Mandal Commission. Tell us about your action, not your speech, sir. and yes. With this letter, I am also attaching the list of Muslim castes in the OBC category in Gujarat. Maybe you don't even know and are not paying attention to the fact that the castes of the Muslim community also benefit from reservation in Gujarat. You have been the chief minister of this state for over 43 years. Therefore, avoid policies aimed at sowing confusion and serving hatred, he added.
