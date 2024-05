Will not tolerate: Ex-Pak ministers' reaction to Kejriwal family's polling day post attracts Delhi CMs Flak, BJP reacts

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will not tolerate Pakistan's interference in Indian political processes after Fawad Hussain's reaction to his social media post. (Image: X/Twitter)

Arvind Kejriwal engaged in a war of words with a minister in former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet and called Pakistan a sponsor of terrorism.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday slammed a former Pakistani minister for reacting to the Delhi Chief Minister's social media post in which he shared a photo of himself and his family voting on the day ballot.

After voting in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, Kejriwal posted a photo of himself and his family posing with fingers marked with indelible ink, asking people to come out and vote.

I voted today with my father, my wife and my children. My mother is very ill. She couldn't go. I voted against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation. You too must go and vote, Kejriwal had said in the message accompanying the photo.

Fawad Hussain, a cabinet member of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, responded by saying: May peace and harmony defeat the forces of hatred and extremism.

Kejriwal responded to the tweet by first asking Fawad Hussain, a Pakistani politician, to refrain from commenting on Indian elections, then called the country the biggest sponsor of terrorism in a message written in Hindi.

Chaudhary Sahib, I and the people of my country are fully capable of handling our problems. Your tweet is not necessary. The situation in Pakistan is currently very bad. You take care of your country, Kejriwal said, indirectly referring to the political and economic problems that have plagued Pakistan for several years now.

The elections taking place in India are our internal affair. India will not tolerate interference from the biggest sponsors of terrorism, he added.

His rivals, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were quick to point out that it was shocking to see Pakistani politicians supporting an Indian politician.

Shocking! Why does Pakistan support Kejriwal and want to give him more powers? This raises serious questions, said BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

BJP youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), leader

Tajinder Bagga alleged that Fawad Chaudhary's message was an act of gratitude from Pakistan towards Arvind Kejriwal. Pakistan reimbursed Kejriwal for supporting Pakistan in a surgical strike and seeking proof from the Indian Army, Bagga claimed, without elaborating.

