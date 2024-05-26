Politics
Not invited to the PDI-P national working meeting, President Jokowi chooses to skip the holiday with the people
When the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle held its 5th national working meeting in the Ancol area, North Jakarta, from Friday to Sunday (24-26/5/2024), President Joko Widodo chose to visit the special region of Yogyakarta and Central Java. The president spent the holiday concurrent with the Vesak holiday by taking his family to greet residents, as he did not need to attend important PDI-P events as usual. During this national working meeting, the PDI-P did not invite President Jokowi and Vice President Maruf Amin.
President Jokowi spent a vacation with two grandchildren of his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, namely Jan Ethes Srinarendra and La Lembah Manah, in Gedung Agung, Yogyakarta, from Thursday (23/5/2024) to Sunday (26 /5/2024). The President and his family carry out various activities.
President Jokowi's activities in contact with the community began with the distribution of basic food packages at the Senisono Gate of the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta, Friday (24/5/2024) afternoon. At the same time, in Jakarta, PDI-P General Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri read a speech at the opening of the 5th National Working Meeting attended by cadres from all regions of the country.
On Friday evening, President Jokowi rode a horse-drawn carriage with his grandchildren and enjoyed the nightlife around Malioboro. Ethes chose to sit in the front seat, next to the coachman, while President Jokowi and La Lembah Manah sat behind him. Along the way, the President greeted residents who were also around Malioboro.
The President's meeting with the community then continued when Jokowi and Ethes pedaled their bicycles leaving the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta on Saturday (25/5/2024) morning. Without forgetting that the President greeted the residents who passed in front of him.
From Yogyakarta, on Saturday afternoon, the President together with Ms. Iriana Jokowi, Gibran and his wife, Selvi Ananda, as well as Ethes and La Lembah then went to Borobudur Temple in Magelang Regency, Central Java Province. Heri Setiawan, a guide from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology who accompanied the president's entourage, conveyed some information about the Borobudur temple and its preservation.
Positive answer
According to Heri, the president asked what arrangements were made for visitors wishing to climb to the top of the temple. “He welcomed this and gave a positive response regarding limiting the number of visits because, like it or not, if visits are not limited, it will lead to accelerated destruction and alteration of the Borobudur temple “, did he declare.
During the visit, President Jokowi also interacted with his grandchildren, teaching them about history and the importance of preserving historical sites. Jan Ethes' questions about reliefs and stupas as well as the educational dialogue between grandfather and grandson were valuable educational moments.
It's a Buddhist temple, isn't it, Mas Ethes? Which temple is Prambanan temple? President Jokowi told Jan Ethes according to Heri.
Returning from Borobudur, the President again spent Saturday night in Malioboro with thousands of residents, traders and tourists. At around 9:00 p.m. WIB, the President left the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta, greeted by joyful cheers from those gathered.
Mr Jokowi! Mr. Jokowi, people shouted as soon as President Jokowi entered the main gate of the palace.
Also read: No longer invited, President Jokowi-Megawati's relationship is over and thank you
While walking along Malioboro, President Jokowi not only shook hands but also took photos with them, distributed t-shirts and aid to small business owners. In one corner, the President stopped to watch a lion dance performance, showing his appreciation for the cultural diversity presented in Malioboro.
Sinta, an orange ice cream seller, expressed her joy at having received help from the president. However, at the same time, Sinta felt sad to realize that this was the last period of President Jokowi's leadership, whom she admired because of his closeness to the people.
In fact, I am really sad to see Pak Jokowi at the end of this leadership. It seems that we are going to lose a humble personality, who wants to be close to people. Either way, it's sad, he said.
Suyanti, another resident who was lucky enough to receive help that evening, felt the same sadness. Suyanti will miss the president's smile and non-arrogant attitude, which reflect good leadership.
Hopefully, after Pak Jokowi finishes his plenary session, the family will still be in good health. “Thank you for Pak Jokowi’s leadership, which I consider a good thing,” he said.
Kurniatun, another hawker, added that he knows President Jokowi as a character who is one with the people, friendly and kind. According to Kurniatun, he will miss a president like Mr. Jokowi when he retires.
“I really miss Mr. Jokowi, he was very charismatic, very kind, could be popular, who could clearly unite with the people,” he said.
Busy
Jokowi's absence from the PDI-P V national working meeting was certainly a highlight for many groups. Because Jokowi almost never missed the important party events that led him to become two-term president. At the PDI-P IV national working meeting in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta in late September 2023, for example, President Jokowi was present and sat alongside Megawati. Together with Ganjar Pranowo, the presidential candidate promoted by the PDI-P, Jokowi pushed Megawati out of the spotlight.
Only at the 5th National Working Meeting this time, Jokowi was not invited. Chairman of the PDI-P organizing committee V Rakernas, Djarot Saiful Hidayat, said that his party did not invite Jokowi because currently the president is busy and remains busy.
During her political speech, Megawati joked about the intervention of the authorities at the Constitutional Court which promoted Gibran as a vice-presidential candidate. PDI-P cadres also shouted President Jokowi's name.
AAGN Presidential Special Staff Coordinator Dwipayana emphasized that the national working meeting is an internal agenda of the PDI-P. Megawati's speech was also aimed at the internal circles of the PDI-P.
|
