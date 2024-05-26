Boos and cheers as Trump addresses rowdy, skeptical crowd of libertarians





Audible boos clashed Saturday at the Libertarian National Convention in Washington DC as former President Donald Trump took the stage in front of what was certainly the most skeptical, if not outright hostile, crowd of his White House bid this year .

Donald Trump was repeatedly mocked in the first minutes of his speech in front of a crowd of about a thousand people Saturday evening at the Washington Hilton, where just a few weeks ago his opponent in the 2024 elections, Joe Biden, s was speaking at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) annual dinner.

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the Libertarian National Convention in Washington (AFP via Getty Images)

The angry shouts from the audience were so constant in places that it was difficult to tell whether the crowd was booing the incumbent president Trump was rallying against, or the speaker in front of them. At other times, it was quite obvious: a chant of “We want Trump!” was completely drowned out by an angry response.

A fresh round of boos came as Mr Trump said he had put everything on the line to defend freedom. Boos, the two times Mr. Trump suggested he was a libertarian because of his criminal trials, prosecuted by the Justice Department. More boos when the former president suggested, twice, that the Libertarian Party proper nominate him.

But nothing, nothing compared to the furious jeers that erupted when Donald Trump began to outright taunt his audience.

The Libertarian Party should nominate Trump for president, he said in the third person. More boos.

Maybe you don't want to win. Only do this if you want to win, Mr. Trump joked despite the jeers. If you want to lose, don't do this. Continue to receive 3 percent every four years.

Party officials had attempted both directly and subtly to avoid this spectacle. Angela McArdle, newly re-elected chairwoman of the Libertarian Party, told reporters at a rally earlier in the day that delegates had been instructed to remain civil. The day before, a member of his party made a sexist remark regarding his support for the former president's presence at the convention during the open forum session.

Dave Smith, comedian and guest speaker, also urged attendees to give the former president a chance. Attempting to get his allies to take this route, he insinuated that only woke leftists would shout down a speaker with whom they disagreed.

Obviously, that wasn't the case. Donald Trump's speech ended with a final massive wave of boos as he urged party members to nominate him on the last day of their convention, or simply vote for him in November if that was not the case.

Ms. McArdle and like-minded libertarians had clearly viewed the former president's Saturday night speech as a historic opportunity for their organization. This is certainly an unprecedented event: no current or former president in the modern era has spoken at a nominating convention for a party other than the Democrats or the Republicans. But it was unclear after Mr. Trump's speech whether that moment would happen again anytime soon, given the bitter response from the room.

The party chairman even personally introduced Mr. Trump and urged delegates, in a last-minute appeal, to remain welcoming. Before the remarks, she had worked to appease disgruntled delegates who had found priority seating for Trump's speech, snapped up by a large contingent of the president's fans, who were also in attendance. Ms. McArdle herself grabbed the microphone and kindly but firmly asked the Trump. campaigns invited guests and ticketed supporters to make room for party delegates.

Donald Trump speaks at the 2024 Libertarian Party convention in Washington, DC (AFP via Getty Images)

But the anger was palpable in the crowd just before the speech began. The Independent witnessed an angry back-and-forth between a Libertarian delegate and another participant in the speech over a seat that nearly escalated into a full-blown shouting match. On social media, the grumbling continued as disgruntled Trump supporters, furious at being re-elected, vented their anger at the convention and the party itself. Among the Republicans in the room trying to pick a fight with the Libertarians were members of the Mag-obsessed Washington, D.C. chapter of the Young Republicans, a group whose far-right line can best be illustrated by the support continuous from the sections of DC to the ex-disgraced. Congressman George Santos following his bipartisan expulsion from the House of Representatives.

The ex-president spoke less than an hour before thanking the crowd, which had become largely hostile at the end of his performance. The few bright spots from a Republican perspective might have been when Mr. Trump pledged to commute the sentence of drug ring founder Ross Ulbricht, when attendees carried signs of support, and when he led the crowd in a closing chant. the Fed!, in reference to the Federal Reserve.

But from the strategists' point of view, it was difficult to imagine the former president recruiting new supporters after Saturday's speech. The contingent of conservative, curious libertarians, which has always been numerous, will likely turn out this year for the ex-president. But among the party's true believers, little progress was visible after tonight.

Mr. Trump will need all the third-party voters he can win back to his side in November as he faces Joe Biden for a second time. The ex-president lost resoundingly in 2020, sparking a wave of denial that culminated in the January 6 attack on the Capitol. In 2024, the polls are tighter, with Mr. Biden trailing in a number of key state surveys he previously led. , including Georgia and Wisconsin. But Mr. Trump is awaiting a possible conviction in his criminal fraud trial in Manhattan, as well as trials on other allegations of criminal activity, including his efforts to prevent Joe Biden from taking power.

The Biden campaign and Democratic Party combined are taking a similar approach as they too fear the influence of third party candidates, in their case including not only Robert F Kenendy Jr, but others like the Green Party's Dr Jill Stein and Dr Cornel West.

For the first time, a former president addressed the Libertarian Party. It was a noisy crowd but grateful to the President. It's Trump's time and we're excited to make history, Libertarian National Committee Chair Angela McArdle said after the speech in a statement.

Well, watch and wait to see if he keeps his promises to put a libertarian in his cabinet.

