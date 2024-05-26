'Let Narendra Modi become chief minister again': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's big blunder at election rally

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday inadvertently said that he wants Narendra Modi to become 'chief minister' again.

A clip of Nitish Kumar's slip of the tongue while addressing a rally in Daniyawan constituency of Patna Sahib Lok Sabha in Bihar has gone viral on social media platforms.

“We want to win more than 400 seats in the country and let Narendra Modi become the chief minister again. Let the country and Bihar move forward,” Nitish Kumar said.

Soon, realizing Nitish Kumar's blunder, one of the group members present on the dais tried to correct his blunder.

However, Nitish, who does not seem to have realized the blunder, said: Narendra Modi is already the Prime Minister… That's why I say he can keep moving forward.

Several social media users reacted to Nitish Kumar's slip of the tongue.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar lashed out at the opposition in the state and wondered what was there even if they (RJD) had the chance before we (NDA) came to power in 2005. “Did anyone leave their house, there was fear. No “We have this courage. Fewer children have had access to education… They had the opportunity but they did nothing, we have done so much work whether in health, education or any other sector”, reported YEARS quoting Nitish Kumar.

At a rally in Bihar on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Indian bloc of “slavery” and performing “mujra” to get votes.

INDIA bloc leader slammed Narendra Modi for his remarks and said it was not befitting of someone who holds the post of Prime Minister.

Published: May 26, 2024, 6:35 PM IST

