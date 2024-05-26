Attempt to stop Trump from making remarks endangering law enforcement





Federal prosecutors in WASHINGTON on Friday asked the judge overseeing the classified documents case against Donald Trump to prohibit the former president from making public statements that pose a significant, imminent and foreseeable danger to agents charged with law enforcement participating in prosecutions.

The request to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon follows a distorted claim by Trump earlier this week that FBI agents who searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022 were authorized to shoot me and were locked and loaded, ready to take me out and put me to death. my family in danger.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee was referring to the disclosure in a court document that the FBI, in conducting the search, followed a standard use of force policy that prohibits the use of deadly force except when the agent conducting the search has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force presents imminent danger of death or serious injury to the officer or to another person.

The Justice Department's policy is common and seeks to limit, rather than encourage, the use of force during searches. Prosecutors noted that the search of the Florida property was conducted intentionally while Trump and his family were out of state and was coordinated beforehand with the U.S. Secret Service. No force was used.

Prosecutors from Special Counsel Jack Smith's team said in court papers Friday evening that Trump's statements falsely suggesting that federal agents were complicit in a plot to assassinate him exposed law enforcement, some of whom , according to prosecutors, would be called as witnesses at his trial “at the risk of threats, violence and harassment.”

Trump repeatedly misinterpreted these facts in widely circulated messages, claiming that his attempt to kill him, his family, and Secret Service agents endangered law enforcement officers involved in the investigation and prosecution in this case and threatened the integrity of these proceedings,” prosecutors told Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump.

A restriction prohibiting future similar statements does not restrict legitimate speech,” they said.

Defense attorneys opposed the government's motion, prosecutors said. A lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday evening.

Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this week called Trump's statement extremely dangerous. Garland noted that the document Trump was referring to is a standard policy limiting the use of force that was even used during the consensual search of President Joe Biden's home as part of an investigation into Democrats' manipulation of classified documents.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement Friday that Biden and “his hackers and thugs are obsessed with trying to strip President Trump and all American voters of their First Amendment rights.” .

Repeated attempts to silence President Trump during the presidential campaign are blatant attempts at election interference. This is a last-ditch effort by desperate radical Democrats who are waging a losing campaign for a failing president, Cheung said.

Trump faces dozens of counts accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents he took with him after leaving the House at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. White in 2021, then obstructing the FBI's efforts to obtain them. back. He has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

It's one of four criminal cases Trump faces as he seeks to win back the White House, but aside from ongoing New York prosecutions over hush money, it's unclear that one of the three others will be judged before the elections.

Trump has already faced restrictions on his speech in two of the other cases because of inflammatory comments that officials say threaten the integrity of the prosecutions.

In the New York case, Trump was fined and threatened with prison time for repeatedly violating a silence order that prevents him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and d other people linked to the case.

He is also subject to a silence order in his federal election criminal interference case in Washington. That order limits what he can say about witnesses, attorneys in the case and court staff, although an appeals court has allowed him to speak about special counsel Smith, who brought the case.

