Hong Kong tycoon Victor Fung briefs Chinese President Xi Jinping on the supply chain center's vision for the city ahead of the third plenum





Hong Kong tycoon Victor Fung Kwok-king shared with President Xi Jinping his vision for how the city could become a multinational supply chain hub for mainland Chinese businesses amid changing global trends, the Post has learned. The chairman of Hong Kong supply chain management conglomerate Fung Group was among nine business representatives and experts who offered suggestions to Xi at a meeting in Jinan during a visit in the eastern province of Shandong last Thursday. A source said Fung explained global changes in the sector and how Hong Kong could become a supply chain hub for export-focused mid-sized companies from the mainland and foreign multinationals.

The representatives' suggestions, including those to better integrate Hong Kong into the country's urban and rural development plans, could be included on the agenda of a key Communist Party meeting in July, the Third Plenum, according to a report from the official Xinhua news agency. . During the meeting, Xi stressed the importance of pursuing both a goal-oriented and problem-oriented approach to solving problems and focusing on institutional obstacles and deep-rooted structural problems in efforts to resolve the country's economic problems. The comments were seen as the most business-friendly message delivered so far by Xi ahead of the third plenum, when the country's leaders are expected to outline new reform agendas and set the course for future growth. The insider said Fung's suggestions were based on a key research focus of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and the Li & Fung Supply Chain Research Institute, the latter of which was launched on Friday. Li & Fung is a member of the Fung Group. The institute aims to bring together Li & Fung's academic research and industrial expertise to drive change in the Greater Bay Area, elsewhere in China and the region, and the rest of the world, while playing a role in the development of the city. It also plans to develop business intelligence through industrial research and policy studies, and nurture talent through education and partnership programs. Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with business leaders and experts in Jinan, Shandong province. Photo: Xinhua Finance Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said in his budget speech in February that the government plans to develop the city into a multinational supply chain management center, in line with the trend of manufacturing companies in the continent to expand their production supply chains overseas. He added that the city has the capacity to offer comprehensive and comprehensive professional support services to meet the business needs of these companies. Trade Minister Algernon Yau Ying-wah also highlighted the role of the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and natural disasters in exposing existing vulnerabilities in supply chains and the need for cooperation during a speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit last year in the United States.

