Politics
Ankara holds event to mark Azerbaijan's Independence Day [PHOTOS]
A solemn event dedicated to the Independence Day of Azerbaijan and the Armed Forces Day was held at the National Congress Center of the Turkiye Presidential Complex in Beshtepe,
Azernews reports.
Members of the Turkish government and parliament, representatives of the diplomatic corps, high-ranking officers, cadets of military schools, veterans of the operation of the Turkish armed forces aimed at ensuring peace in Cyprus, activists of Azerbaijani diaspora, scientists and cultural figures attended the event. .
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov delivered a welcoming speech to the participants of the event. He emphasized the importance of the heritage of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), founded 106 years ago and which became the first democratic state in the Islamic world, and also highlighted the role of creators of the GDR in the formation of the state of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan.
In his speech, Rashad Mammadov praised the historical merits of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the protection and development of the Azerbaijani state and highlighted the undeniable contribution of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan to strengthening fraternal and strategic ties between the Azerbaijan and Turkey.
Rashad Mammadov highly appreciated the achievements of modern Azerbaijan associated with the name of Heydar Aliyev's worthy successor, President Ilham Aliyev. According to him, the country's successes were manifested in all areas, including in the construction of the armed forces.
“The valiant army of Azerbaijan under the command of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev brought to life the order of the great Heydar Aliyev and liberated the occupied lands. We are rightly proud of our armed forces,” said the head of the diplomatic mission. said.
Rashad Mammadov recalled that on the occasion of the 44-day Patriotic War, Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan personally declared their strong support for Azerbaijan's fair struggle against the Armenian occupiers.
“We are sincerely grateful to the friendly country and its leaders. Let us not forget the solidarity of support! We are one nation, two states. Azerbaijan and Trkiye are together in sorrow and in joy,” said the ambassador.
Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmus stressed the importance of further consolidating the efforts of Ankara and Baku in the name of the interests of the entire Turkish world.
According to him, the Turkish states are gradually transforming into a new center of global power. The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament praised the efforts of Turkish countries to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations and noted that today, when major geopolitical changes are occurring in the world, the importance of unity and cohesion of the Turkish world increases.
In the current situation, the importance of Turkish states located in a strategically important region of the planet is increasing. I believe that the transformation of the Turkish world into a new center of global power is inevitable. I am convinced that the cohesion of our countries will make a significant contribution to ensuring peace on the planet, said Kurtulmush, highlighting the role of the Organization of Turkish States and TURKPA in promoting integration processes in the Turkish world. Kurtulmus singled out Turkey and Azerbaijan as one of the main drivers of these processes.
The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament praised the achievements of modern Azerbaijan and highlighted the contribution of the leaders of the two brotherly countries to the liberation of the historic lands of Azerbaijan.
“In just 44 days, Azerbaijan solved the most difficult problem in the Caucasus region: liberating Karabakh from many years of Armenian occupation,” Kurtulmush said, emphasizing that the Turkish side is ready to participate in the restoration unoccupied lands of Azerbaijan. .
The Speaker of Parliament called for the further development of relations between the two countries in all areas, including education, sports and culture.
“The people of Turkey and Azerbaijan are part of a single Turkic world. It is important to do everything possible to pass on stronger and more developed states to future generations,” Kurtulmus said.
Then a video was shown dedicated to the achievements of the Azerbaijani state.
The event continued with a concert program with the participation of artists Chinara Malikzade, Sahib Pashazade, Kanan Gadimov and Aynur Iskandarli. The performance of the folk dance ensemble of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic was greeted with thunderous applause.
As part of the event, a photo exhibition was organized on the theme of cooperation between two brotherly countries – Azerbaijan and Turkey.
—
|
