Donald Trump's appearance at the Libertarian Convention goes off-script





Donald Trump was forced to respond to booing during his appearance at the Libertarian National Convention, which was marred by attendees booing him throughout and holding up signs demonstrating their opposition to the former president.

Trump delivered a speech Saturday night to the convention before choosing his presidential nominee on Sunday. He was the first former president to speak at the event, held at the Washington Hilton in DC and attended by approximately 1,000 attendees, in its 50-year history.

However, he encountered a number of difficulties during his speech. The former president, for example, was booed several times while addressing the crowd in which he declared that if he were elected president in November, he would appoint libertarians to his “cabinet and to his senior positions.” . He added that he took libertarian actions while in office, including cutting taxes and defunding federal diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

In response to the boos, Trump mocked Libertarians for their voting record. “But only do this if you want to win. If you want to lose, don't do this,” Trump said, smiling to the crowd at the Washington Hilton. “Maybe you don't want to win. Keep getting your 3 to 4 percent [in the general election] every year.”

Donald Trump addresses the Libertarian Party National Convention at the Washington Hilton on May 25, 2024 in Washington DC The presumptive Republican presidential nominee was booed while speaking to Libertarians on Saturday…. Donald Trump addresses the Libertarian Party National Convention at the Washington Hilton on May 25, 2024, in Washington, D.C. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee was booed while addressing Libertarians on Saturday. More photos by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Libertarian Party, which was established in 1971 and supports government-free capitalism and civil liberties, is the third-largest U.S. political party in terms of voter registration, but does not have much influence on American politics. It generally receives around 3 percent of the national vote and has few elected officials.

Some participants held signs mocking Trump and his Make America Great Again movement. According to the Associated Press, a person who held up a banner “No wannabe dictators!” » the sign was taken away by security.

At one point, a convention attendee was interviewed during the debates and said that Trump should “go fuck himself”, and was cheered by his supporters. Another said those in attendance were there to “nominate libertarians.”

“We are not obligated to give this time to non-libertarians,” he added.

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee was also booed when he spoke in favor of Trump.

However, some people showed their support for the Republican and chanted “we want Trump” during his speech.

In an emailed statement to Newsweek Saturday evening, Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said they “absolutely” knew “that this wasn't exactly home base” for the Republican front-runner.

“There will be people who want him there, and there will be people who don't want him there, but we are offensive and competing for non-traditional votes to unite the country,” said Miller.

“President Trump is going to be praised for showing up and making it clear that he wants to win the votes of members of the Libertarian Party and people who consider themselves more libertarian-minded.”

