Tomorrow, Jokowi Opens SPBE Summit 2024 and Launches Government Technology Indonesia





Jakarta, tvOnenews.com- Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is expected to open the 2024 Electronic Government System (SPBE) Summit and launch Indonesian Government Technology (GovTech) on Monday, May 27, 2024 at the State Palace. The event will bring together Indonesian Advanced Cabinet ministers, heads of central agencies and regional heads. For information, the SPBE 2024 Summit is a dynamic to encourage the development of government digital services based on the needs of communities orcitizen-centered. This event will also mark a new piece of history as the government will launch Govtech as a solution provider for the integration of government digital services, from infrastructure, national portals to priority public digital services. PANRB Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas said the activity was a strategic step to accelerate digital transformation at the central and regional levels. The SPBE Summit 2024 event series is: – Launch the brand that organizes the integration of the Indonesian government's digital service ecosystem and introduce plans for the integration of public service portals and government administration portals. – Signature of a commitment from the management of the Ministry/Institution responsible for nine priority services of the SPBE. – Digital government awards session for central and regional government agencies with the best SPBE achievements in six SPBE implementation categories, namely ministries, institutions, provincial governments, regency governments, municipal governments and increasing the implementation of SPBE. Regarding the launch of GovTech Indonesia, Minister Anas said that the launch of GovTech Indonesia is a historic step in accelerating the implementation of digitally-based integrated public services. GovTech will be responsible for driving the integration of government digital services that are currently distributed across various platforms or applications. GovTech Indonesia's task is to standardize data and system integration between priority SPBE applications of ministries/institutions into a single digital integrated service. The inter-ministerial/institutional team is making a new story, where for the first time Indonesia will have integrated digital services, one of which is the interoperability of various service applications that were until now separated, Anas said in his statement on Sunday (5/26/2024). In this first stage, GovTech will accelerate the integration and interoperability of key digital service systems in nine priority services, namely health services, education services, social assistance, digital identity based on population data, One Data Indonesia services, financial transactions, service portal. integration, state apparatus services, up to online driving licenses and crowd licenses. He added that with this integration, the public will only need to access one portal to obtain various digital government services. He also hopes it will create more effective and efficient public services. Until now, if they want to access Service A, residents have to download Form A and complete and upload various documents. If you want to access service B, you need to download app B and re-upload various documents. All processes are repetitive and make it difficult for citizens, even though there are thousands of services with thousands of applications. The president's directive is that everything must be concise. GovTech will integrate all of this, Anas explained. Furthermore, he said that in a number of developed countries, integrated digital services have been well implemented, ranging from thousands of applications to a single integrated system. “With the systemsingle sign-on“Citizens do not need to download multiple documents repeatedly or download thousands of applications,” he concluded.(rpi/lkf)

