CHP Leader Ozel Calls for Unity in Implementing 15-Point Plan





Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Ozgur Ozel has urged government and opposition leaders to tackle the challenges facing retirees, unveiling a comprehensive 15-point strategy aimed at solving their problems . Speaking at the large pensioners' rally organized by the CHP in Tandogan Square, where tens of thousands of pensioners from across Turkey had gathered to highlight the financial difficulties they face, Ozel said: “We commit to implementing this 15-point plan collaboratively to bring smiles to the faces of 16 million people. » Ozel called on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, MHP Chairman Devlet Bahceli and other leaders to resolve the retirees' problems and listed their 15-point plan as follows: We will legally ensure that the minimum retirement pension is never less than the minimum wage.

We will fairly increase the contribution discount factor, the pension rate and the pension ceiling.

We will abolish the distinction law, eliminating distinctions between retirees before 2000, between 2000 and 2008 and after 2008.

We will eliminate drug co-pays, price differentials and test fees that significantly burden retirees.

Retirees should have the right to organize and lawsuits against retiree unions for intimidation should be immediately withdrawn.

Vacation bonuses for retirees should be raised to the level of the minimum wage.

Vacation bonuses for retirees from private institutions and banks should be equalized.

Copayments for drugs should be reduced and promotional payments made to them.

A retiree card is expected to be issued, offering a 25-40% discount on electricity, natural gas and water bills.

The problems of those waiting for promotion at retirement should be resolved.

The problem of transportation of pensioners over 65 years old must be solved by the state without burdening them, also taking into account the needs of drivers.

The practice of reducing SGK support bonuses for pensioners who are still working should be stopped.

Pensioners' debts on loans and credit cards should be canceled once, spread over 5 years, thereby relieving retirees of this burden.

Tax justice must be ensured, by taxing everyone according to their income, and indirect taxes must be gradually eliminated. In his closing remarks, Ozel announced the CHP's first election promise: the minimum retirement pension will be increased to the minimum wage within the first 100 days, with a subsequent increase to one and a half times the minimum wage within two years. Source: IHA

