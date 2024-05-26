Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP in Punjab





Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked the BJP, saying the country's freedom, Constitution and democracy were in danger and called on Punjabis to be at home again. vanguard to save the nation.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said that the people of Punjab played an important role in the country's freedom movement.

“So many people sacrificed their lives for freedom. Today, the freedom, Constitution and democracy of our country are in danger,” Kejriwal said at a town hall meeting with the traders and industrialists of Ferozepur.

Kejriwal, who is on interim bail till June 1 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, sought support from the people of Punjab and said they should come forward and be at the forefront in the fight to save the Constitution, democracy and freedom in this country. .

Referring to his arrest, Kejriwal said, “On March 16, the general elections were announced and they arrested me on March 21. They arrested me and my party leaders Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, then Modi said to Delhi, let's fight. election.”

Targeting the BJP-ruled Centre, the AAP leader said several opposition leaders were jailed and “then they said, let's fight the elections”.

“In Maharashtra, Modi ji divided NCP into two parts, snatched its party and symbol, divided Shiv Sena into two parts, snatched its symbol, arrested Hemant Soren (former chief minister of Jharkhand ) before the elections and then he said: fight the elections,” Kejriwal said.

“Like in Pakistan, they arrested Imran Khan, took away his party, his symbol and after what they did to his party, they then held elections and won. If Imran had been released (and not imprisoned ), his party would have won, everyone knows that.

In Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina imprisoned all opposition leaders, then held elections and won them,” he added, citing other examples.

Strengthening his attack on the BJP rule, Kejriwal said, “Hamare desh k andar bhee ab tanashahi ho rahi hai (dictatorship is also taking place in our country)… If at this stage we do not defeat Modi, then democracy , the Constitution. will not be saved. »

“I did not come for myself. I came here to appeal to save the country,” he added.

Referring to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Kejriwal said despite AAP's overwhelming majority, “if he can stop the bills passed by the assembly, then it is an attack on democracy” .

“You have to raise your voice against this,” he said.

The AAP leader said “the country is heading towards dictatorship”. “We can only eat one meal, but we cannot tolerate dictatorship,” he added.

Kejriwal slammed the BJP for the party's Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra's 'Lord Jagannath' remark.

“Their leader Sambit Patra says that Lord Jagannath is Modi's 'bhakt'. Now they are openly saying that God is Modi's 'bhakt' (devotee),” he said.

Patra had later clarified that this was a slip of the tongue and he meant that the Prime Minister was an ardent 'bhakt' (devotee) of Lord Jagannath.

“What is their slogan 'Jo ram ko layee hai, hum unko layenge'? asked Kejriwal.

Attacking the BJP, he claimed that they were treating common people like cats and dogs.

“If they come to power for a third term, they will amend the Constitution and, first of all, end reservations,” Kejriwal asserted.

Referring to the Lok Sabha elections, where AAP is contesting all 13 seats, he said, “If you give all 13 seats to AAP, it will strengthen our hands and all problems will be resolved.”

In Punjab in particular, the AAP and the Congress, which are part of the INDIA bloc, are fighting the Lok Sabha elections separately.

Referring to the governor, Kejriwal said, “In Punjab, you elected our government, but the governor here is creating hurdles and blocking bills passed by the state assembly. If you give us 13 seats in Punjab, the governor will not have the courage to stop. these bills. The 13 deputies will hold a hunger strike in front of the governor's house.

The AAP leader also accused the Center of stopping “Rs 5,500 rural development funds”.

“They also blocked funds from the National Health Mission, with which other Mohalla clinics were to be opened. If you give us 13 seats, the Center will not have the courage to interfere in the affairs of the State,” he said.

Kejriwal said Punjab had its coal mine in Odisha and added that the state wanted to bring coal from there to the state for the thermal power plant.

“The Center said we can take it via Sri Lanka to Gujarat and then to Punjab. Is this justified. It is 'dadagiri, goondagardi' (intimidation, hooliganism),” he said.

Kejriwal said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had to fight with the Centre, adding that they have now given permission and the coal is coming directly by train.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said the AAP government considers traders as the backbone of Punjab's economy.

“Modi calls traders, middlemen 'arhtiyas' (commission agents), we treat you as the backbone of Punjab's economy. If there are no traders… our country cannot work,” he said.

Kejriwal said Punjab's industry was in bad shape before AAP came to power in the state.

“They have moved to many neighboring states. This trend has stopped in the last two years and industrialists are coming to this state to invest,” he said.

The AAP leader said investments worth Rs 56,000 crore have materialized in Punjab on the ground in two years.

“Tata Steel's biggest plant after Jamshedpur is being set up in Punjab. Several other industries are coming up here,” he said.

Kejriwal said there was improvement in law and order situation in Punjab. There is peace which helps create an atmosphere conducive for the industry to flourish, he added.

Voting for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place in the seventh and final phase of elections on June 1.

Published on May 26, 2024, 1:39 p.m. IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/lok-sabha-elections-2024-countrys-freedom-constitution-democracy-in-danger-arvind-kejriwal-targets-bjp-in-punjab-3039397 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos