Will stocks plunge if Donald Trump wins and Congress is divided? Here's what history says about stock returns in this scenario.





In just over five months, Americans will go to the polls or mail in their ballots to determine the direction our country will take over the next four years.

Although many aspects of the legislation have absolutely nothing to do with what happens on Wall Street or with corporate America, there is no denying that fiscal policy changes passed on Capitol Hill can impact the economy and the American stock market.

With the Republican National Convention less than two months away, former President Donald Trump appears to have run away with the presidential inauguration. As of May 21, Trump had secured 2,181 delegates, nearly double the 1,215 delegates needed to win his party's nomination.

During Trump's first term as president (January 20, 2017, January 19, 2021), the perennial Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), the S&P 500 General Index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and the Nasdaq Growth engine Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) achieved respective gains of 56%, 67% and a mind-blowing 138%!

Then-President Donald Trump speaking to reporters. Image Source: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks.

However, stock returns under Trump have been very different between his first two years in the Oval Office, where he benefited from a unified Republican Congress, and his last two years, where Democrats controlled the House and Republicans controlled the Senate.

Would a Donald Trump victory in November, coupled with a divided Congress, set the stock market up for disaster? Let's take a closer look at the challenges that a Trump presidency and a divided Congress could face, and allow history to be the ultimate judge of what's to come.

Will stocks plunge with a Trump victory and a divided Congress?

To be honest, there is no predictive data on the planet that can guarantee what Wall Street will do based on who becomes president and whether Congress is divided or unified. Yes, very clear headwinds await us. Some of them could be based on politics, while others pose a threat to the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, regardless of who is sworn in on January 20, 2025.

Politically, Trump and the Democratic-controlled part of Congress would likely argue over a number of issues. The most important for Wall Street would be taxation (both for individuals and businesses).

Perhaps the most memorable law passed during Trump's presidency was the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), which reduced personal income tax rates and created a flat rate of corporate tax of 21% (compared to 35%). Although Trump would likely push for keeping the TCJA rates, which are set to expire by December 31, 2025, Democrats are unlikely to support such a move, given the rising national debt and budget deficit persistent in the country. Note that the changes to the corporate tax rate are permanent (that is, they will not end after 2025).

The prospect of rising personal income tax rates is concerning. If consumers have less disposable income, there's a good chance it will hurt the growth prospects of Wall Street's fastest-growing companies.

But macroeconomic headwinds, which don't determine who wins in November, could pose an even bigger threat to Wall Street than any political squabble between Trump and congressional Democrats.

WARNING: The money supply is officially contracting.

This has only happened 4 times in the last 150 years.

Each time, a depression with double-digit unemployment rates followed. pic.twitter.com/j3FE532oac

— Nick Gerli (@nickgerli1) March 8, 2023

A perfect example is what happened to the US M2 money supply over the last two years. The M2 money supply takes into account everything in M1, namely cash, coins and demand deposits in a bank account, and adds savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates deposit (CD) less than $100,000.

Most investors and economists pay little attention to the money supply because it has been increasing continuously for almost nine decades. An expanding economy requires more capital circulating to keep the proverbial hamster on its wheel.

However, we have seen a historic decline in M2 since April 2022. After peaking at $21.722 billion in April 2022, M2 fell by $881 billion, according to the Council's April 2024 update of the governors of the Federal Reserve. Although this overall decline of 4.06% is not that impressive given that M2 increased by an all-time high of 26% on an annual basis during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it nevertheless represents the first notable decline. decline of more than 2% in M2 since the Great Depression.

As you can see in Reventure Consulting CEO Nick Gerli's article on X, year-over-year declines of at least 2% in M2 money supply are incredibly rare. When tested back to 1870, there have been only five instances of significant declines in M2: 1878, 1893, 1921, 1931-1933, and 2023. These four previous declines in M2 were associated with a economic depression and high unemployment.

The good news for whichever president wins November is that the Federal Reserve and the federal government have the tools and understanding to avoid the sharp decline in the U.S. economy seen in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. century. Nonetheless, falling M2 money supply has always been a harbinger of a significant decline in the U.S. economy and stock market.

In other words, there's always a chance that stocks could fall with Trump as president and Congress divided.

Image source: Getty Images.

Here's what history says happens when Republicans win the presidency and Congress is divided.

Knowing that Donald Trump and a divided Congress would undoubtedly face challenges, let's look at the meat and potatoes and see what history has to say about stock returns when the Republicans win the presidency and Congress is split.

Let's start with the best of all: No matter how you arrange the pieces of the puzzle, which party controls the White House, and whether Congress is unified or divided, the stock market has generated a positive average annual return in all scenarios.

According to calculations by Forbes columnist and Integrity Wealth Management President Mike Patton, a “divided Congress,” regardless of which party controls the White House, generated the most robust returns for investors between 1946 and 2020. While Congress was divided over this 75-year period, the Dow generated an average annual return of 12.9%!

The retirement-focused website Retirement Researcher went even further and looked at the annualized returns of the S&P 500 from 1926 to 2023. What Retirement Researcher found was 34 years with a Republican president and a divided Congress . During those years, the S&P 500 had an average annual return of 7.33%. Interestingly, this is less than half of the average annual return of 16.63% under a Democratic president in a divided Congress.

Nonetheless, the point remains the same: a Republican president and a divided Congress historically lead to decidedly positive returns for investors.

Even though the stock market and the U.S. economy are unrelated, a growing economy tends to have a positive impact on U.S. businesses.

Since the end of World War II, there have been a dozen recessions. Of these 12 recessions, nine were resolved in less than a year, while the other three lasted no more than 18 months. In comparison, most periods of economic expansion lasted several years and sometimes reached the 10-year mark. The economic cycle is not linear, and this undeniably benefits the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite.

As you can clearly see in the article on Since the start of the Great Depression in September 1929, the average S&P 500 bear market has lasted just 286 calendar days. Meanwhile, the typical bull market lasted about 1,011 calendar days, or about 3.5 times longer.

Additionally, 13 of the 27 S&P 500 bull markets over the previous 94 years lasted longer than the longest bear market in more than nine decades.

Although a stock market slide is a possibility if Trump wins in November and Congress remains divided, history shows that long-term-minded investors are staying put no matter what happens this election season.

